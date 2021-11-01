World passes 5 million deaths by Covid | World

More than 5 million people have died from Covid-19 worldwide since the start of the pandemic. The mark was reached this Monday (1st), 117 days after the record of 4 million victims, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Last week, deaths rose again 5% globally, according to the latest report by the World Health Organization (WHO). The worst situations are in Europe, which had 14% more deaths than in the previous week, and in Asia, with a 13% increase in the same period..

In Africa, they fell by 21%, although the pace of vaccination is extremely slow and the WHO predicts that only 5 of the 54 African countries will be able to reach the goal of fully vaccinating 40% of their population by the end of the year.

2 of 3 World exceeds 5 million deaths by Covid-19 — Photo: Reproduction/jhu.edu World exceeds 5 million deaths by Covid-19 — Photo: Reproduction/jhu.edu

Another worrying factor is the case of Russia, which daily has broken records of cases and deaths. In Brazil, the situation at the moment is much better than when the world had 4 million deaths from the disease.

At the time, the country had the world’s worst average of deaths, a position that today belongs to Romania. Today, Brazil is the 40th in this same ranking, according to the website “Our World in Data”.

The United States continues to lead the list of countries with the highest number of deaths for Covid-19, with 745,000, with Brazil in second place, with 607,000, and India in third, with 458,000, according to Johns Hopkins.

See below how much time has passed between every million deaths by Covid.

January 9, 2020 – 1st official death

– 1st official death September 28, 2020 – 1 million deaths (263 days after the 1st death)

– 1 million deaths (263 days after the 1st death) January 14, 2021 – 2 million deaths (108 days since the 1st million deaths)

– 2 million deaths (108 days since the 1st million deaths) April 17, 2021 – 3 million deaths (93 days from the 2 million)

– 3 million deaths (93 days from the 2 million) July 7, 2021 – 4 million deaths (81 days from the 3 million)

– 4 million deaths (81 days from the 3 million) November 1, 2021 – 5 million deaths (117 days from the 4 million)

3 of 3 Hospital attends Covid-19 patient in Sofia, Bulgaria, October 15 photo — Photo: Stoyan Nenov/Reuters Hospital sees Covid-19 patient in Sofia, Bulgaria, October 15 photo — Photo: Stoyan Nenov/Reuters

The first million deaths were marked by a first wave in Europe, in March and April 2020, which frightened the world and led countries to adopt severe restriction measures to reduce the spread of the virus.

The second million victims was marked by a steady acceleration in the number of deaths first in Europe, driven by the alpha variant, first detected in the UK, and later in the US, which led the world to reach the record of daily deaths at the time.

The third million deaths were marked by a sharp drop in the number of deaths both in the US and in Europe, after severe restrictions and with the acceleration of vaccination. At the same time, deaths were already starting to grow in South America and Asia, starting in March.

Already the fourth million was marked by an outbreak of the pandemic in South America and Asia, mainly because of Brazil and India.

In South America, the gamma variant (or P.1) spread throughout Brazil and then to other countries in the region, causing a wave of cases and deaths, including in countries that were already with more advanced vaccinations, such as Chile and Uruguay .

In Asia, the delta variant has ravaged India, which underwent a complete health and hospital collapse between April and May and broke all world records for Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Since then, the delta variant has spread around the world and caused a sharp increase in deaths in several countries — from Russia to Indonesia — and also cases even in nations that are reference in vaccination against Covid-19, such as Israel and the United Kingdom .

But, with the advance of immunization, it is now possible to see a clear difference in these countries: although the number of newly infected people has risen again quite strongly, the number of deaths has not grown at the same rate.