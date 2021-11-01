Worlds 2021: EDG and DWG KIA make final at LoL Worlds | lol

1 of 2 Showmaker at Worlds 2021 — Photo: Liu YiCun/Riot Games Showmaker at Worlds 2021 — Photo: Liu YiCun/Riot Games

In the duel between the greatest player in LoL history and the best today, best for the youth. Faker didn’t shine in Saturday’s showdown between T1 and DWG KIA and even saw a Showmaker inspired by the last two games. Worlds 2020 champion, DAMWON won a 3-2 comeback in the MD5 series and secured the decision with favorite status.

Much less popular, this Sunday’s semifinal was also the stage for a comeback. Only this time the winner was a Chinese team. With an almost perfect performance in the final stretch of the MD5 series, EDG ran over Gen.G and won 3-2.

2 of 2 EDward Gaming at Worlds 2021 — Photo: Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games EDward Gaming at Worlds 2021 — Photo: Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Edward Gaming’s victory over Gen.G prevented the South Korean classic in the decision and, in addition, it repeats the confrontation between China and South Korea in the Worlds decision for 2 years in a row. In 2020, DAMWON beat Suning 3-1 and won the world title. This year’s grand champion will receive NBA-style custom rings in addition to the Summoner’s Cup.