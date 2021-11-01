Worlds 2021: EDG beats Gen.G and advances to final against DAMWON

In a disputed series, the EDG won the Gen.G by 3-2 and guaranteed his place in the final of the Worlds 2021, the world of LoL. Even though it is one of the “medallions” of LoL, it is the first time that the team reaches a final of the tournament, in which they will face the DAMWON Kia, current champion.

Game 1

The first match had a very even start between the two teams, but EDG secured an advantage in the mid game and took the lead in gold. At 36 minutes and with their base exposed, Gen.G went for the all or nothing at Dragão Ancião, but Scout and Flandre just ignored the opponents and went to the opposing base, guaranteeing the GG.

game 2

In the second game Clid taught with his Lee Sin and dictated the rhythm of Gen.G, who dominated the Chinese team practically the whole game. With the hunter playing so well, Ruler had room to grow with his Jhin and do a lot of damage in fights. Gen.G ended the match after 30 minutes and tied the series.

Game 3

The third game started well for GEn.G, with Bdd showing that he was up to date with his Zoe. However, the team started to lose fights in the mid game, and little by little EDG was returning to the match and seemed to be heading to 2-1, as it already had four elemental dragons. At 39 minutes Gen.G got the fight they needed to invade the opposing base and give the GG before they suffered a possible upset.

Game 4

In the fourth game it was Scout’s turn to show his skill with Zoe, and at 18 minutes he was 5-0. Little by little, the match was heading towards a hurdle by the Chinese team, which won in the 31st minute with a kills score of 21-6.

Game 5

In the fifth and final match, it was Viper’s turn to show why he is considered one of the best shooters in the world at the moment. The player put on a show with his Jhin, and together with the Scout playing as Ryze, he put EDG far ahead of Gen.G, who simply couldn’t compete in the goals. At 31 minutes and with a score of e18-3, EDG gets the GG and guarantees the 3-2 in the series.

