World’s largest commercial aircraft, A380, landed at Guarulhos Airport this Sunday after 19 months | São Paulo

The world’s largest commercial aircraft, the Airbus A380, landed in São Paulo at 5:11 pm this Sunday (31) after 19 months without flying to Brazil.
This Sunday, the Emirates airline carried out a flight from Dubai to Guarulhos International Airport, in São Paulo, with the double-decker, 516-seat aircraft.
In March 2020, when passenger flights were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company stopped using the plane on this route. A Boeing 777-300ER, with capacity for 365 people, was responsible for these trips from August 2020.
At a time when tourism is returning, the A380 is back on the daily route between Dubai and São Paulo. Emirates is the only airline to operate the aircraft to Brazil and South America.
“With the increase in vaccination rates and the greater relaxation of restrictions on entry to other countries, we are noticing a growing demand for travel in Brazil,” said the director general of Emirates, Stephane Perard.
The giant’s first return flight left Dubai on October 31 at 9:24 (GMT) and landed at 17:00 on the same day at Guarulhos International Airport.
The return will take place this Sunday, taking off at 23:10 in the morning and arriving in the United Arab Emirates at 20:20 on Monday (1).
The A380 hit the market in 2005, in a gigantic bet by Airbus. The aircraft stopped being manufactured in 2019. The manufacturer’s plans were undermined by airlines that turned their attention to lighter and more economical passenger jets.
In 2015, the giant plane made its 1st landing with passengers in Guarulhos:
Emirates A-380 at its first commercial landing in Guarulhos in 2015 — Photo: GRU Airport/publicity