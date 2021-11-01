Xbox and Sega Announce Strategic Alliance for a Super Game • Eurogamer.pt

SEGA announced plans to explore a strategic alliance with Xbox to produce large-scale, global games on Microsoft’s Azure platform.

According to information shared by the company, this agreement will form an “important part of the medium and long term strategy” to develop what it calls the “Super Game”. The focus will be games centered around the words “global, online, community and IP usage”.

“We are pleased to announce today that we are considering a strategic alliance with Microsoft to help develop SEGA’s new ‘Super Game’ initiative and also to build a next-generation game development environment,” said Yukio Suino, president of SEGA SEGA

“In considering a strategic partnership with Microsoft, we seek to advance our game development so that our titles can be enjoyed by fans around the world; in that regard, we want to build an alliance that leverages the powerful game development capabilities of Microsoft SEGA and Microsoft’s leading-edge technologies and development environment.”

Microsoft’s Sarah Bond commented that “SEGA has played a memorable role in the gaming industry and has been a sensational partner over the years. cloud technologies from Microsoft.”

“Together, we will re-imagine how games are built, hosted and operated, with the goal of adding more value to players and SEGA.”

It’s not exactly the Xbox Series SEGA that many have commented on earlier, but it’s a strategic cloud-focused partnership that recalls what Sony and Microsoft have revealed in the past.