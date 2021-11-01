Young people, it’s not old talk. We need to talk about AIDS!

As a phrase invented now would say, there are fakes that come to the good. Last week, President Jair Bolsonaro linked the covid-19 vaccine to the transmission of AIDS. Fake news juice is nothing new. However, the president’s speech sparked a very different warning: have you noticed that HIV is no longer talked about among younger people? It seems that AIDS became an issue in the past tense, where only the older generations “could” catch the disease and carry condoms in their wallets. A mistake. According to the Health Department of the State of Bahia (Sesab), until September this year 1,606 people were diagnosed with the virus or disease in the state, in 2021 alone. HIV does not catch with the covid-19 vaccine, that is a fact , but it’s still transferable and it’s not old stuff.

For the Generation Z crowd that likes to listen to songs from the 80s, you’ve certainly heard Cazuza sing “my pleasure is now a risk to my life”. Well then. He was referring to AIDS, which was his death sentence and that of so many other artists at the time. Today, with advances in science, a diagnosed person lives a normal life, as long as they do not stop taking their medications. However, HIV still lives with us. To give you an idea, in the last carnival in Salvador, in 2020, 43 people who took a quick test at health posts around the circuit were diagnosed positive for HIV. We don’t want to be scared, but the matter is serious. Did your parents ever talk to you about AIDS?

It seems obvious, but it’s never too late to remind the younger ones. The virus is transmitted by blood transfusion (contaminated blood), by sharing contaminated syringes, during pregnancy and, mainly, by sexual intercourse without a condom, if someone is infected. Hence, it is known as a sexually transmitted disease (STD).

Even so, it seems that condoms are no longer seen as prevention, but just a way to avoid something else. “Aids? It doesn’t catch on anymore, it’s crazy. I use a condom because I don’t want to be a father, I don’t want to get anyone pregnant. I don’t worry about AIDS, I’ve never had anyone have sex with me saying they need to use a condom to avoid AIDS. Only people who take the test get that,” said 20-year-old Agenor de Miranda.

It seems redundant, but this kind of nonchalance is worrying. Director of the House of Support and Assistance to People with the HIV AIDS Virus (Caasah), Celeste Cardoso assures that AIDS is still a danger, especially among young people.

“What scares me is that young people today have information in the palm of their hand. There can’t be the excuse that they don’t know about AIDS, unlike in the 80s and 90s. They know what AIDS is, they just don’t care. They prefer to prioritize pleasure over the danger of having HIV. Very worrying, because HIV can still kill”, says Celeste.

Caasah has been welcoming people with HIV for 30 years, providing medical, psychological and social assistance.

HIV x AIDS

If it’s information that young people need, let’s go. First let’s separate AIDS from HIV. The first is the disease, the second is the virus. It’s like covid-19 and coronavirus, respectively. In some cases, a person may have HIV in their blood, but never develop the disease (as an asymptomatic). Another: no one dies from AIDS, but as a result of it. As it is an acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, the patient loses his body’s natural defense and even a flu can be fatal. With medication, a person controls the virus load and can live a normal life. Even so, HIV still has a devastating side effect: prejudice.

“I live a normal life. A diabetic has many more health problems than a person with HIV. But no one is prejudiced against the diabetic. Today, I say that HIV is much more a psychological disease than a physical one. I live a normal life, but I still hide my condition to avoid judgment. Even though I live a normal life, I still have the perverted label on my forehead because I have HIV. It’s an automatic oppression”, said Renato Manfredini, a native of Bahia who lives in Europe and has lived with the disease for eight years.

Renato uses three medications that are not distributed free of charge there, unlike in Brazil. “Each medicine here costs 800 euros. In Brazil, SUS distributes for free”, he says. He only got free drugs in Europe after joining a list of guinea pigs for new drugs. “We have to thank for having the SUS. The biggest problem in Brazil is precisely prejudice and the lack of clear information about the disease and how it is still among us. In Brazil, unfortunately, people still think that AIDS is a gay-only disease. It’s incredible how we’re still behind on this”, he adds.

In fact, it is also necessary to demystify this misconception. AIDS does not choose gender or sexual orientation. According to the latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health, from 2007 to June 2020, 342,459 cases of HIV infection were reported in Brazil. Of these, 31.3% declared themselves heterosexual. Even so, there is still the stigma that it is only necessary to talk about AIDS among homosexuals.

“My family came to talk to me about the importance of using a condom after someone inside me, who is homosexual, was diagnosed with AIDS. I was a little upset with their advice, because other people in the city, straight people, have also been diagnosed and no one had ever talked about AIDS at home. But it wasn’t until a homosexual caught it that they were worried about me. I’m bisexual, in this case”, says Lauro Corona, who is 20 years old. There is still no cure for AIDS, although new research is very close to it. Meanwhile, the virus can only be fought with three things: lots of talk, information and condoms.

The sources had their names changed to artists who died from AIDS. And to avoid prejudice.

HIV – Acronym in English for human immunodeficiency virus. It causes the disease called AIDS.

AIDS – It is the disease caused by HIV, which attacks the immune system responsible for defending the body from disease. The person loses their natural defense and even a flu can be dangerous. Not everyone who has HIV develops AIDS.

Streaming – It can be passed through sex without a condom, blood transfusion, sharing contaminated needles or mother to child during pregnancy.

AIDS in numbers

43 people were diagnosed with HIV in rapid tests at health centers during the last carnival in Salvador, in 2019.

37.6 million people worldwide have HIV by 2020.

6 million people in the world were unaware of having HIV by 2020

An estimated 690,000 people died of AIDS-related illnesses worldwide in 2020.

1.5 million people were infected with HIV in 2020 alone.

52.7% of HIV cases are in the age group between 20 and 34 years.

1,011,617 AIDS cases in Brazil between 1980 and June 2020.

349,784 people died from AIDS in Brazil between 1980 and 2019.

Source: UN and Ministry of Health