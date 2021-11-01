Zé Felipe goesssip about Gui Araújo’s sex life

Joe Felipe does not deny the title of “Maria Fifi” given by Virginia Fonseca and at dawn on Friday, October 29th, the singer did more gossip and this time the one involved was Gui Araújo, which is confined to “A Fazenda”, the rural reality of Record TV.

This week, Virginia talked to Gabi Brandt in the podcast that she commands alongside Camila Loures, and there were revelations about Gabi’s relationship with Araújo, in which she even claimed that the pawn manipulated her and also threatened her saying that she would commit suicide.

Finally, the conversation continued after the recording, in the singer’s stories, who made that suspense to release more information.

“Think of the gossip that was here at home today. The stick broke and I’m going to let go”, said the son of Leonardo, showing his wife the moment she understood what was happening and tried to stop him. “You are crazy? Don’t do that, José.”

But to no avail. Zé Felipe continued to speak. “It’s that old saying, farm saying, there’s no way, they happen, it’s better. Barking dog doesn’t bite,” he began. “I found out that Gui Araújo didn’t like to give those ‘oils’, no”, the countryman fired. At this moment, Virgínia interrupted her lover, scolded him and ran to finish the recording: “Stop, José…”

In the situation, the countryman was referring to a rumor about Gui Araújo not enjoying sex. It all started with Bellato victory, earlier this month, next to Any Borges, tell to Gabi Prado, also on a podcast, who have never had sex with the pawn.

Prado revealed that the same happened with some acquaintances: “I have several friends who have already hooked up with him and haven’t had sex with him… It’s because he chooses to have sex or not”. Vitória also added about her intimacy with her ex: “But everything happened, except that [o sexo].”

