Zé Roberto points out the ideal club for Gerson to shine in Europe: ‘It would fit like a glove’

Zé Roberto believes that Gerson, from Olympique de Marseille, can shine at another club in Europe

Former player Zé Roberto, who made his career in Europe at clubs like Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munchen, pointed out which team midfielder Gerson, of Marseille Olympics, could be better used.

Alternating between title and reserve this season, Gerson has scored a goal and two assists in 12 matches for Marseille so far. It has been used in various sectors of the field, whether more advanced or advanced, and, so far, the athlete has not been able to repeat the great football of the times of Flamengo.

For Zé Roberto, the midfielder could be very successful if he went to Bayern Munich. “The one who would fit in very well is Gerson, he has a different left-hander, he is a modern player, I like his football a lot, he would fit in well with Bayern Munich. I think he would fit like a glove in the team, with a left flank that supports a lot and Gerson would be very good on the left side of Bayern”, said in a statement from Bundesliga.

Gerson during a match for Olympique de Marseille in the Europa League Sefa Karacan/Getty Images

In addition to the Olympique, Gerson passed through Rome and Fiorentina in Europe. Even without having exploded in French football, the midfielder was called up by the Brazilian team last Friday for the next qualifiers.