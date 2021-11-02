1 year without Tom Veiga: Ana Maria Braga pays tribute to the interpreter of Louro José | Pop & Art

“A year ago, I lost my everyday companion. The pain of losing Tom and Louro is that of losing a child. The emptiness you left, Tom… I don’t even have words!” host of “Mais Você”, in the caption of the photo.

The Medical-Legal Institute report indicated that Tom Veiga died as a result of a hemorrhagic cerebrovascular accident (CVA), caused by an aneurysm.

Tom Veiga worked at “More you” since the debut of the program in 1999. Responsible for the voice and manipulation of Louro José, the actor he became known for his humor.

“Louro José is a troublemaker, grumpy, key-boy, flirtatious, but he’s very fun, intelligent. Sometimes, when I review a program, I find myself laughing. I laugh with Louro. The cool thing about his personality is that he grew up , but he is still a great child,” said Tom in a statement to the website Memória Globo.

In 2020, shortly after the announcement of Tom’s death, Ana Maria paid a tribute on social media. “I lost my everyday partner, my friend, my son,” he wrote.

The presenter conducted the following day in honor of Tom.

The emergence of Louro José

The parrot Louro José was idealized by Ana Maria Braga in 1996, informs Memória Globo. At the time, she hosted the program “Note e Anote”, on Record, which went on air after the children’s program. For this reason, she had the idea of ​​making a character that would catch the attention of children.

“It needed to be an animal that spoke, that interacted with me, but it couldn’t be a dog, because a dog doesn’t talk, a bird doesn’t talk. And, by elimination, we decided on the parrot. I have one at home called Louro José. He talks and whistles the national anthem,” recalled Ana Maria in a statement.

“And I said: ‘Let’s put the Louro.’ I made a first draft of the design and asked a person who developed dolls to do it. He was born all bumbling. Then we fixed it, changing the foam, until it became global – there was a star, beautiful. He’s a real son.”

Several people were tested to manipulate the parrot, which mixes elements of puppet with remote control – but who got the role from the beginning was Tom Veiga.

At the time, he was working as a studio assistant for “Note e Anote”. Once, however, he picked up the puppet to play with his colleagues. That’s when Ana Maria saw him and invited him to play Louro live the next day.

“I was playing with the doll in the production, making fun of the people who worked with us, and she [Ana Maria Braga] saw and liked. She said: ‘Tomorrow you’ll be on the air as Louro José, ok?’, said Tom Veiga in a documentary made in 2014 by Memória Globo.

One of the great successes of the program at that time was a prank board in which Ana Maria and Louro José disputed jokes. Good-humored, the parrot showed funny jokes.

As time went by, Louro José gained more space in Record’s attraction. In “Mais Você”, he shared the performance with his “mother”.

He also had his story told on the show. When he turned 18, he was given a Confidential File. A success among children, the parrot gained toy versions.

In March 2017, Ana Maria paid a tribute to the character on his birthday:

“My most beloved parrot, my son. Thank you for the company, partnership, loyalty. We never argued, we never fought, we never didn’t speak for any reason. It’s one of the most fantastic relationships in my life. He’s brother to my parrot on the farm, who is also Louro José. He is my feathered son”.

See, below, images of Louro José:

