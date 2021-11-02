10 Facts about the Eternals

You eternal are coming to the movies, promising to bring a very different side of the Marvel Universe. Little explored even in comics, these characters date back to the 1970s and are integrated into the very emergence of life on planet Earth at Marvel.

Eternals, Celestials and Deviants can be complicated concepts to understand for those who have never read about these characters, but rest assured. In order for you to arrive at the cinema knowing at least what to expect, this week we will bring you some videos about the universe of the Eternals. Starting today, with 10 facts about this Marvel creation in general.

10 – Jack Kirby’s Creation

You eternal and its great cosmic mythology were created by legendary comic artist Jack Kirby. Its emergence in many ways reflected the creation of the new gods, the elaborate cosmic work Kirby had made for DC Comics after leaving Marvel in 1970, capitalizing on his interest in mythology and science fiction.

Kirby created the eternal in 1976, after returning to Marvel after a somewhat frustrating season for him in DC, where his comics from fourth world were canceled without his being able to reach a conclusion. With his work unfinished, Kirby returned to Marvel and incorporated some of the ideas he had for the New Gods into the concept of the Eternals. Unfortunately, the original Forevers comic also ended up being canceled before he could finish it.

9 – Kirby’s Inspirations

Part of what made Jack Kirby such a revolutionary and landmark creator was the way he integrated literary influence into the worlds and characters he created, taking the superhero comic book genre to new levels. The stories used to be more inspired by timeless literary classics than other comics. For example, their Thor stories are very Shakespearean, while the Fantastic Four draw heavily on sci-fi literature and classic monster movies. So it makes sense that he also has very specific inspirations for the Eternals.

Kirby officially cited two novels as her main influences on the series. The first is “the end of childhood” by the master of science fiction Arthur C. Clarke. This novel in particular influenced Kirby’s interpretation of the Celestials as well as Uni-Mind. He was also heavily inspired by “Were the Astronaut Gods?” by Erich von Daniken, a nonfiction book that postulates the idea that the great feats of early human history, such as the pyramids, were the work of alien gods.

8 – It wasn’t set in the Marvel Universe

When did you create the eternal in 1976, Jack Kirby did not intend his cosmic adventures to be part of the Marvel Universe in general – he thought that would give him more freedom in telling his story. Still, their editors demanded that the publisher’s famous characters appear, so Kirby stipulated that Marvel existed in their universe, but as a…comic book publisher. Well, in the world of The Eternals, Ikaris faces a robot from the Hulk, for example, which was developed by young scientists who are fans of the comics of the green.

But when Kirby left Marvel again in 1978, the first thing Marvel did was insert the characters into the larger universe. Screenwriter and editor Roy Thomas was the first to integrate the cosmology of the Eternals and the Celestials into the universal aspect of Marvel. This happened in 1979, in issues 208 to 300 of Thor, where the Asgardians confronted the Eternals and the Celestials.

7 – The Celestials

Before actually getting into the origin of the eternal, we need to contextualize the celestials – the “Space Gods” who basically created almost all sentient life in the Marvel Universe.

You celestials they were omnipotent beings, practically gigantic deities, with their bodies covered in closed armor of different designs and colors. They were dedicated to experiments in creating life, something they had been doing for billions of years, with names that indicated their function. Gammennon the Collector, for example, was tasked with acquiring samples of life from across the universe. Arishem the Judge, who had “the formula for the destruction of the world inscribed on his thumb”, would determine whether a planet’s population would live or die after the experiment ended, and Exitar the Terminator…well, that’s pretty obvious.

The combination of science fiction and Lovecraftian cosmic horror of these incomprehensible space gods who saw all of humanity as the equivalent of a science project proved appealing to readers and creators, and even when the Eternals ended up being forgotten in the Marvel Universe, the Celestials continued always being quoted and used.

6 – Creation of the Celestials

And those divine beings were responsible for the creation of the Eternals. The story goes that the Celestials came to Earth to carry out experiments on the most primitive life forms on the planet, thus resulting in three totally different new species.

The Eternals were created in smaller numbers and were considered technically immune to time and death, hence their name. The second species became known as Deviantes, and was literally described in the comics as an unstable structure, a destructive, ever-changing flaw. And the third species were humans, the only one created by the Celestials on Earth who actually seemed in perfect balance of structure in the eyes of their creators, ensuring they were destined to inherit Earth.

Even if they came to live apart from all other living beings on Earth, the Eternals decided it was their responsibility to defend humans from the monstrous Deviants. In fact, living in solitude for countless periods of time would lead them to develop the necessary powers and abilities to protect these humans.

5 – Powers

As beings of the same species, all Eternals possess a similar range of abilities, including improved strength and speed, harnessing cosmic energy and, of course, the gift of longevity. However, each member has a certain power or ability that makes them unique, like Ikaris, which can fly, and gets its name from the mythical figure Icarus, who flew very close to the Sun. Other examples include Makkari, who is a sprinter, and Gilgamesh, which is the strongest physically.

And by the way, since we’re talking about the powers of the Eternals, let’s demystify something here right away: they aren’t immortal. In the original comics, the Eternals have a long lifespan, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be killed. But of course, they can live forever, as it’s not easy to kill an Eternal – although it’s possible.

4 – Due

Deformed and physically opposite to their “brothers”, the due are in a constant war against the eternal. No Deviant mutations are repeated in your species, every physical anomaly or superpower is entirely unique to the Deviant who possesses it. They are, in effect, mutations of the Eternals. Species have been at war with each other since the beginning of creation, with Deviants residing on Earth and conquering much of early humanity (except Atlantis).

Although they are considered flaws in the development aspect, don’t think that the Deviants are inferior to the Eternals. In addition to having their particular powers, they are extremely intelligent, developing their own technology and skills.

3 – Thanos is an Eternal

Thanos is the son of two eternal, A’lars and Sui-san, which makes the Mad Titan a Third Generation Eternal and explains his significant native power. The Eternals’ base power set varies, but thanks to the Celestials’ genetic legacy, they all have improved strength, endurance, and speed – in addition, of course, to cosmic power control.

However, although he is an Eternal, Thanos was born with a disfigured body and strange purple skin, much more like a Deviant. The reason is because the child was born with a rare disease known as Deviant Syndrome, a rare condition in which an Eternal looks more like their enemies. When Thanos was born, his mother, Sui-san, tried to kill him.

2 – Asgardian Friendship

The relationship of eternal with its creators, the celestials, it’s a bit rowdy. They sometimes find themselves on opposite sides of the battlefield. The Celestials, being giant omnipotent immortals, are very difficult to face in battle, so it makes sense that on what may be the most famous occasion during which the two races clashed, the Eternals did not fight alone.

Who better to face the Celestials than another race of gods? The Eternals offered aid to Asgard’s forces when the two sides found themselves in conflict with the Celestials. The Eternals formed the Uni-Mind (an extremely powerful composite of various Eternals, somewhat similar to a Megazord), while Odin possessed the Destroyer’s armor and enlarged it to be the size of the Celestials (also somewhat similar to a Megazord, come to think of it ). This partnership between Forevers and Asgardians may not have the recognition of when the Avengers and X-Men join forces, but honestly I think it’s one of the coolest moments in the history of the Forevers.

1 – The Eternals of Neil Gaiman

In 2006, celebrated writer Neil Gaiman, author of Sandman, brought the Eternals back to the comics after a long time gone missing, in an ambitious Marvel story, which featured art by John Romita Jr.

The nova follows a group of seemingly normal modern day humans who, over time, begin to regain their memories of being the Eternals, mighty divine defenders of planet Earth. It turns out that an Eternal named Goblin altered the memories of others out of anger at being trapped in a body that looked like an 11-year-old boy. Everyone is able to remember who they are just in time for the Celestials’ attack on San Francisco. The film from the Cinematographic Universe Marvel may not have exactly this one plot, but it has some similarities, like the Eternals meeting again after years apart and living like normal people on Earth.