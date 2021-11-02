10 shares to buy now and profit at the end of November, according to Safra

O Harvest Bank made three changes to recommended stock portfolio for November. The financial institution withdrew the shares from the BTG Pactual (BPAC11), Renner Stores (LRNE3) and assai (ASAI3) for the input of Bank of Brazil (BBSA3), CPFL (CPFL3) and Fleury (FRLY3).

“We are removing Lojas Renner from our portfolio. Although we really like its fundamentals, we opted for its exit with the objective of making our portfolio a little more defensive in the face of the more challenging short-term scenario, especially for retail”, state Luis Azevedo, Cauê Pinheiro and Sílvio Dória, who sign the Safra analysis.

The entry of Fleury happened due to the strong result in the 3rd quarter. CPFL was added after analysts estimated the company should have strong cash generation.

“We are confident that Banco do Brasil should deliver a strong profit expansion in this 3Q21 (+41% YoY) due to a combination of good revenue growth”, explain Azevedo, Pinheiro and Dória.

Finally, analysts maintained the shares of D’or Network (RDOR3), CCR (CCRO3), Valley (VALLEY3), Petrobras (PETR4), Itaúsa (ITSA4), Multiplan (MULT3) and BB Security (BBSE3).

See the full portfolio: