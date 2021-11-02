1st, 2nd and 3rd doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 applied this Wednesday – Campos 24 Horas







The Municipal Health Department, through the Subsecretariat of Primary Care, Surveillance and Health Promotion (Subpav), continues to offer the first, second and third doses of the vaccine against Covid-19. Immunization takes place from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, through the distribution of passwords. The population must pay attention to the vaccination posts. (read more below)

For Wednesday (3), people aged 12 years and over are eligible to take the first dose. To receive the first dose, you must be 12 years old or older, in addition to presenting a document with a photo, CPF and proof of residence. (read more below)

The second dose will be given to those who took the first dose of Pfizer until September 6th and CoronaVac until October 13th. The Pfizer vaccine will also be applied to those who took the first dose of AstraZeneca until the 25th of August. At the time of immunization, it is necessary to present a document with a photo, CPF and proof of the 1st dose, regardless of the immunizing agent. (read more below)

To receive the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, people aged 50 must have received the second dose six months or more ago. The vaccine will be administered upon presentation of a document with photo, CPF, vaccination card against Covid-19 with the two doses and proof of residence. (read more below)

Health professionals must present proof of vaccination of the two doses, identity card, CPF, proof of residence and proof of the Council responsible for the category or official document that proves the performance in the health area (Work Card, Paycheck).( read more below)

Interns must present the statement of the institution where they work, vaccination card against Covid-19 containing the dates of application of previous doses, document with photo, CPF or SUS card and proof of residence. (read more below)

