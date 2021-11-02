21-story building collapses in Nigeria; search for survivors continues

Rescuers continue to search for survivors after a 21-story building under construction collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday. According to the National Emergency Management Agency there are seven dead and seven survivors so far. The number of missing persons was not disclosed.

“There is still hope, many more are inside. I spoke with some of them a few minutes ago and their voices are strong,” said Ibrahim Farinloye, an agency official. In the morning, AFP journalists at the scene heard the faint voice of a man shouting for help from the rubble as a dozen members of the emergency services and police tried to reach him.

The building collapsed around 2:45 pm local time (10:45 am in Brazil). The construction, located in the upscale neighborhood of Ikoyi, would be part of a complex called 360 Degrees Towers, intended to house luxury apartments. The development’s website was taken down and an investigation was opened.

Witnesses told news agencies about 100 workers were in the building at the time it collapsed.

This morning, Gerrard Road, a very busy road where the building was located, was partially blocked to facilitate the arrival at the site. The day before, a massive traffic jam prevented emergency services and debris removal teams from gaining access to the site for nearly two hours.

A video posted on social media and broadcast by local media showed that the floors of the building had caved in on each other,

In 2019, a building in Lagos that housed a school for children collapsed, killing at least 20 people, officials said. In 2016, at least 34 people died in the Lekki district of Lagos state when a building under construction collapsed. In 2013, at least seven were killed after a three-story building in the low-income neighborhood of Ebute Meta in Lagos collapsed.

This article was updated at 10:30 am with information from AFP

