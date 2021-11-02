21-story building under construction collapses in Lagos, Nigeria

A 21-story building under construction collapsed this Monday (1st) in Lagos, Nigeria. So far it has not been informed how many people were at the scene at the time of the accident. However, it is possible that there are wounded people buried under the rubble.

“I thought it was an earthquake when I ran out of my apartment just after 3pm (local time). I felt the building move and I knew something was wrong,” Olu Apata, neighbor of the construction site and president of the Nigeria Bar Association, told CNN.

Apata said the building has been under construction for two years and that those responsible were in a meeting with potential buyers earlier this Monday.

Videos and photos being shared on social media have shown people digging through the rubble of the collapse, where concrete slabs are piled up.

Building collapses are relatively common in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, with approximately 20 million inhabitants. In 2019, two buildings collapsed, including a schoolhouse, which left dozens of people dead. An expert told the CNN, which at the time, more than 1,000 buildings were at risk of collapsing in the region.

