21-story building under construction collapses in Nigeria and leaves three dead; see images

LAGOS — A 21-story building that was under construction collapsed on Monday in Lagos, Nigeria. Officials confirmed to the BBC that three people had died and said many more were trapped in the rubble. According to TV station Arise, at least 50 people were trapped in the rubble.

The building is located in the upscale Ikoyi district, where there are several construction sites for luxury apartments.





In an interview with CNN, a resident of the region informed that the building has been under construction for two years and that those responsible for the work attended a meeting with potential buyers earlier this Monday.

“I thought it was an earthquake when I ran out of my apartment just after 3 pm (local time). I felt the building move and I knew something was wrong,” said Olu Apata.

Residents who denounced the delay in starting the work of rescue teams dug debris with their own hands. The Nigerian Red Cross is also active in the region. Rashid Olamilekanl, who was in the neighborhood at the time of the accident, told CNN he had pulled three construction workers out of the rubble.

“I’m a Nigerian. I have to rescue my people,” he said, adding that the workers were taken to a hospital.

In 2019, two buildings collapsed in the city — including a schoolhouse — that left dozens of people dead. At the time, an expert told CNN that more than a thousand buildings were in danger of collapsing in the region.