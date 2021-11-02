3 Eating Tips to Gain Muscle Mass







Check out tips to improve your gym performance Photo: Shutterstock / Health in Day

Weight loss and hypertrophy are two major dilemmas for those who follow a healthy lifestyle. In both cases, maintaining an active routine of weight training and cardiovascular exercises is essential. However, food is one of the points that most demands attention since the calories ingested make a difference when it comes to gaining muscle mass and losing fat.

To gain muscle mass it is necessary to mix an active and intense training routine, with rest to ensure muscle hypertrophy. So the first step to ensuring enough energy and strength between sets is to eat well. Foods rich in protein and good fat are essential for gaining muscle mass.

Anyone who thinks that to have a plan to gain muscle mass needs to follow a highly restrictive diet is wrong.

According to nutritionist, Raphael Campanholi, Member of the Scientific Committee of the Brazilian Association of Sports Nutrition, the most efficient way to gain muscle mass is through the ”positive protein balance”, which means consuming more calories than the body demands throughout of the day. This positive balance will help provide energy for more muscle mass to be produced.”

Below are 3 feeding tips to ensure these results:

Calories ingested

The amount of calories ingested by a person seeking hypertrophy must be greater than the energy expenditure. Unlike the weight loss plan, at this time, the individual needs to increase caloric intake for the body to function properly.

The most important thing here is to understand that food to gain muscle mass must prioritize foods rich in proteins, carbohydrates and lipids. Eggs, milk, beans, meat and chicken are essential in this quest.

To guarantee the calories, some use the scale to weigh food and thus do not run the risk of consuming neither more nor less calories than they need. The ideal is to look for a nutritionist you trust so that he can set up an adequate food plan for your daily needs.

Supplementation

Supplementation based on whey protein and creatine are important compounds to aid in muscle gain. These substances will act as a quick source of energy. ”This increase in strength may improve the quality of training, further favoring muscle mass gain,” explains the nutritionist

Avoid sugar and ultra-processed foods

Sweets, cookies, cakes, toast, fast food, sausage, sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese and ham or ham, should be an exception in the diet of those who want to gain muscle mass. Due to the amount of fat contained in them, it is important to bet on less caloric options since the body will be following a diet with different amounts of calories.