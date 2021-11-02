44-year-old House actor turns out to be gay and reveals mysterious fiancé · TV News

Kal Penn, Dr. Lawrence Kutner’s interpreter on House (2004-2012), first spoke about his sexuality in his autobiographical book, You Can’t Be Serious. The 44-year-old actor revealed himself to be gay and announced his engagement to his partner, identified only as Josh.

In the book, Penn said he met Josh while working as an associate director of public relations for former US President Barack Obama. Despite revealing the name of the now fiance, the star did not say the last name or give further details about the beloved.

In an interview with People magazine to explain his decision to reveal himself as a homosexual, Penn pointed out that he had always been honest about the matter with people close to him — especially his family — but that he didn’t want to put the press’s spotlight on them.

I was always very public with everyone I interacted with personally. Whether it’s someone I’ve met at a bar, whether Josh and I are out or are chatting with friends. I’m very excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents and my brother, four people I’m closest to in the family, are pretty quiet. They don’t love attention and shy away from the spotlight.

About Josh, the actor said that his first impression was not the best. He thought the relationship would not work out after the fiance went on a first date with 18 crates of beer to watch a Nascar broadcast.

“I thought, ‘This obviously isn’t going to work.’ I have a day off from the White House and this guy is watching cars go around and turn left? It’s been a few months and here we’re watching Nascar every Sunday “, detailed.

Penn ended by saying that he understood his sexuality already in adulthood, but that he always had support and affection from those close to him after “coming out of the closet”.

“There’s no timetable for these things. People discover their problems at different times in their lives, so I’m glad I did it,” Penn concluded.

Penn had a 37-episode run on House, but is still remembered for his role today. He has also featured in titles such as The Party Owner (2002), Harold & Kumar (2004), Designated Survivor (2016-2019) and How I Met Your Mother (2005-2014). His last work was in Clarice (2021), a series based on the classic film O Silêncio dos Inocentes (1991).

See below current photos of Kal Penn: