5G technology auction will be fiercely disputed this week

Fábio Faria, Minister of State for Communications, believes in 5G still in 2021 in some capitals – Photo: ALAN SANTOS/PR

Brazil will take an important step towards the implementation of 5G technology. This week, the board of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) holds the auction of the tracks to be operated by the operated. The offer attracts investors from all over the world and sets the trends in the communication market. In all, 15 operators submitted proposals for the lots available at the event. The engineer specialized in telecommunications and president of the Teleco Consulting, Eduardo Tude, explains that the fifth generation of mobile internet will favor connections with superior quality than all the previous ones.

“On 5G, something that we still don’t expect will happen, HD video, augmented reality applications in which you’ll have a much more personal communication and also an interaction with what you’re looking at,” he says. The impacts of 5G will extend beyond the telecommunications sector, with the potential to generate a revolution in segments such as health, education, agriculture, trade, service and industry. The expectation is that all productive chairs will undergo a transformation.

Also according to Eduardo Tude, the sectors will become more competitive on the international scene, capable of generating more wealth for Brazil. “5G lets you monitor everything that’s happening online, in real time. So, this brings a very big productivity improvement. Another sector is smart cities, smart cities, the fact that you can connect everyone through wireless and high-capacity communication allows, for example, you to spread cameras all over the city by having to pull optical fiber, with that you have monitoring”, he said.

According to a survey by Anatel, the segments that will contribute most to Brazil’s economic growth in the coming years are: information and communication technology, government, manufacturing, services, retail and agriculture. With the arrival of 5G technology, the expectation is that the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will increase by R$6.5 trillion over the next 15 years.