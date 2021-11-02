70% of workers earn less today than two years ago | Economy

Ana Branco/O Globo Agency Inflation continues to soar in 2021 and Brazilian salary is worth less every day

Inflation is making the job market more and more unequal: 70% of workers now earn less than what they earned in 2019, before the pandemic. And the weight of the rise in prices on inequality, which has been a record in recent times, has tripled since the third quarter of last year.

These are the conclusions of an unprecedented crossing of data made by economist Daniel Duque, from the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV). He made the calculations with the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA, the official inflation) of June, which was still at 8.35%, considering the accumulated in 12 months.

Today, it is at 10.25%. Therefore, the effects should become more intense with the advance of prices.

Brazilians at the top of the social pyramid have managed to preserve or raise their income over the past two years. Among the richest 10%, the real gain reached 8%.

This Monday, the Focus Bulletin, a weekly report released by the Central Bank with the participation of financial market agents, predicted that inflation will end 2021 at 9.17%. In practice, every day your salary is worth less, and everything becomes more expensive.