99% of Brazilians get the basic question about Bitcoin wrong

A basic survey about Bitcoin was answered by some Brazilians, but it turned out to be wrong by most of the participants.

The material was produced by CryptoLiterary.org, an institution that promises to follow the development of Bitcoin around the world, helping with education initiatives, with support from Coindesk, Coinme, Pantera Capital and Digital Currency Group.

One of the resources to measure people’s knowledge on the subject is a questionnaire, with 98% of participants around the world missing basic questions. Brazilians were even worse.

Basic research on Bitcoin has Brazilians as highlights

What is the Bitcoin limit? How to perform a Bitcoin transaction between people? These and a few more questions are still nebulous for many people around the world.

In Brazil, however, this data can be even more alarming, since 99% of Brazilians do not know basic aspects about the technology, according to a survey released this Monday (1).

“The organization also revealed the results of the inaugural Crypto Literacy survey – powered by YouGov – which found that 99% of Brazilians and Mexicans, and 99% of Americans and cryptocurrency or bitcoin users are unable to pass a test that assesses basic facts about cryptocurrencies.”

According to the survey, the performance of Brazilians is much worse than that of other countries such as Mexico and the United States, with only 3 out of 10 managing to answer a third of the questionnaire, which has 17 questions.

This November, the company behind this questionnaire plans to create a wide spread on the cryptocurrency market, with educational initiatives being publicized around the world.

When comparing the rate of adoption of cryptocurrencies between the three countries, however, the questionnaire indicates that they are similar, with 15% of Brazilians being familiar with the term Bitcoin, 14% in Mexico and 17% in the United States.

The only point that Brazilians were better compared to the population of other countries observed is when asked about their willingness to buy Bitcoin, when 30% of participants are inclined to make investments in the near future. But for this, it is important to improve the understanding of the subject, which according to the results of the questionnaire is still low.

Problem or opportunity?

If for many to know that Brazilians do not know about Bitcoin is a problem, for others it shows an opportunity for an unexplored market and may receive more educational initiatives in the future.

It is worth remembering that Bitcoin is a new technology, completing on October 31st the first 13 years since the project’s whitepaper was presented to the public. Thus, it is normal that many people still do not know anything about internet payment technology, and this is a survey that can help shape future initiatives.