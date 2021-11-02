A Fazenda 13: Sthe Matos’s fiance speaks up after videos of her with Dynho Alves: “Behaviors that displeased me”

The silence broke… Sthefane Matos’s fiance, Victor Igoh, spoke this Monday (1st), after seeing the name of his partner involved in a controversy. Confined in “A Fazenda 13”, the influencer is receiving much criticism for her close behavior with the men of the house, especially with Dynho Alves, husband of MC Mirella.

Vanished from his Instagram stories a few days ago, Victor returned talking about the subject. “Very sad that everything that is happening. I just wanted all this heavy energy around the people involved to end. I’ve been receiving thousands of messages of all kinds, but understand that you will never see me expose on social media any kind of judgment, anger, backbiting, or any behavior that could harm someone’s life, regardless of whether it’s wrong or right“, wrote the boy.

He even made it clear that he doesn’t agree with his fiancée’s attitudes. “Sthe had behaviors that I disliked, had behaviors that I do not agree with as a partner, but her attitudes in the game do not detract from the good human being and the great mother that she is. She’s not here to defend herself, so I’ll wait for that moment to come. God is leading everything I’m sure“, continued.

“There is a price for people who have a public life, where the proportion and gravity are greater and the consequences become more damning. That’s why I try my best to stay balanced, always in prayer. Everything will be alright, I believe“, ended the outburst. On August 7, Sthe and Victor celebrated their engagement on social media. Shortly thereafter, the girl was confined to the rural reality show.

Controversial images

In recent weeks, images of Sthe and Dynho have caused controversy on social media. In a video, the two appear in the headquarters kitchen, while the girl caresses the dancer’s chest. At another time, they enjoy the pool of the house alone and holding hands. One of the records would even show the two sleeping together, in what many interpreted as a “little shell”.

Another photo that surfed the internet was a screenshot of the show, in which Sthe is lying on the bed wearing a T-shirt and panties. On the web, viewers pointed out that Dynho was with his fellow confined in bed, although it was not possible to see him clearly in the image, only in the reflection of the mirror.

people… Dynho and Sthe still have the courage to say that there is no lack of respect #The farm #Fireproof pic.twitter.com/X11r3Gpj24 — merliah 🔥 (@merliahtuiita) November 2, 2021

If life were a movie you would be the best part…

Dynho and Sthe ♥️ pic.twitter.com/rxQ7jFQCE7 — Sthedynho 🧸 (@sthedynho) October 28, 2021

Sthe is sleeping in her panties with Dynho!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Bo5RbSgdSo — Xay⚡•🌹 (@Xayanelimaa) October 30, 2021

That last scene divided opinions. On the one hand, people pointed out that Mirella’s husband would only have gone to bed in the morning and therefore the two would not have slept together. Other internet users saw the situation as a lack of respect between both of them and their respective partners. The hashtag “Sthe deserves respect”, even ended up among the most talked about topics on Twitter.

“They took a print of the time Sthe was waking up, in the bed she slept with Mileide [Mihaile], and are wanting to use against her. Today, before she woke up, Dynho lay down on the bed to talk to the pedestrians. He didn’t even lift the duvet. We won’t let them play this dirty game“, defended a fan of the influencer. “Someone warns that Dynho and Sthe are wrong yes? The two are committed and think they’re right“, criticized someone else. See more reactions on the pawn relationship:

They took a print of the time Sthe was waking up, on the bed she slept with MILEIDE, and are trying to use it against her. Just before she woke up, Dynho lay down on the bed to talk to the pedestrians. He didn’t even lift the duvet. We won’t let them play this dirty game. pic.twitter.com/JDmFHrSbS4 — Sthe ⚓️ (@sthefanematos_) October 30, 2021

PEOPLE DOES SOMEONE WARN THAT DYNHO AND STHE ARE WRONG YES?????

THE TWO ARE FUCKING COMMITTED AND THINK THEY ARE FUCKING RIGHT???#The farm — Analuiza🦋 (@Naruiza03) November 1, 2021

Dynho and Sthe as a couple, holding hands, in the middle of the crowd. Not even in Power Couple he was like that with Mirella. #A Farm13 pic.twitter.com/AeeD5YFjoe — Carol (@carolinaich) November 2, 2021

Sthe and dynho lying together and she only in her panties FOR GOD’S SAKE MIRELLA DOESN’T DESERVE TO GO FOR THIS .. pic.twitter.com/2KdPukHgyE — lizzy⚡ (@elisatixx) October 30, 2021

Rico : you spend all day rubbing yourself in the dynho

Sthe: liar, fake and wants to end my engagement

to sthe : 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰#Fireproof pic.twitter.com/zWeCvihWSh — Drii🦋 (@ninadrii) November 2, 2021