‘A Fazenda 13’: Tiago Piquilo reveals a fight with Tânia Mara hours before the confinement | Television



Tiago talked about a fight with Tânia Mara before entering the rural reality show – Reproduction

Published 11/2/2021 10:21 AM

Rio – Singer Tiago Piquilo opened his heart to the participants of “A Fazenda 13”, during the early morning hours of Tuesday (2), about his relationship with singer Tânia Mara.

Piquilo stated that the relationship is unknown and that he fought with Tânia Mara two hours before being confined to the rural reality show.

“For me, it’s a very big question how it’s going to be, how it’s going to be, how her look will be about all this, my look also about what I can find. So, for me, it’s more delicate. My problem. it’s just that fuck, two hours before entering here I had a friction, you know? For something totally unpleasant in my eyes,” said Piquilo.

Tiago commented that Tânia Mara is sensitive and hinted that the singer disappointed him. “Two hours before I go in, I come across something totally boring and I’m so ‘cri cri’ about it. I looked and said ‘oh no, old man, kidding, right?’ It’s that if it wasn’t me, no I would. So, if you did it for me, you’re going to get screwed. You come in here with a big ass face not knowing what’s going on and you’re lost. You don’t know how to react. Normally, to solve this, you have to talk and we he didn’t talk. You get the feeling that you went to the bathroom and didn’t clean yourself,” added Tiago.

Despite the fight before the confinement, the country singer assured Rico Melquiades, Aline Mineiro and Valentina Francavilla that he will officially ask Tânia Mara for a live date if he reaches the final of “A Fazenda 13”.