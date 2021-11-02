A stronghold of confusion, ‘A Fazenda’ exhibits a fight with plants and almost everyone takes offense

The production of A Fazenda 13 decided to release wine to the participants before starting the game of discord on Sunday night (31). The strategy worked, and the dynamics had discussions even among the pedestrians who were labeled as “plants” for not positioning themselves.

In the activity, each pawn needed to choose four confined to give the following cards: hypocrisy, protagonism, wall and poison, in addition to having to justify their choices. The chosen ones also had the right to defend themselves from their plates.

In addition to the clash between Gui Araujo and Valentina Francavilla, the game had a sequence of shacks that lasted until dawn this Monday (1st), and not even Sthefane Matos was left out of the squabble. Other participants such as Mileide Mihaile, Marina Ferrari, Dynho Alves also took a stand. The only one who remained on the fence was Tiago Piquilo.

Dayane x Bill

The first discussion took place between Dayane Mello and Arcrebiano de Araújo, who classified it as poisonous. “Everything that comes from Bil, silence is the best thing. He doesn’t deserve anything, he’s the dirtiest person in all the edits I’ve ever seen. You don’t know anything about life, the speeches you make are based on nothing”, she fired.

“I remain silent. I’m going to change the poison for hypocrisy”, provoked the ex-BBB. “If the game changes, I change my perceptions, it’s natural”, retorted former Big Brother Italia participant. “You can speak well and talk about your experience in I don’t know how many shows, but you always go at people’s weak spot,” he accused.

Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife kept Dayane as poisonous and stated that her game is to victimize herself in order to fall into the fields. “The bad thing about a rogue is to think that he is only a rogue, I’ve dealt with worse women. In the week that suits her, she changes the game”, said Mileide.

“You are eat quiet. I at least am the one. You’ve been smiling for the cameras from day one, playing a good Samaritan. This is your game”, countered the model. “Wow, but you are very nervous”, provoked the businesswoman. “I’m not afraid of making mistakes, you are,” Dayane accused. “My mistake was thinking you had honor,” Mileide replied.

The Alagoas made Dayane a hypocrite when her turn came. “She came to say that I gossip, but I’ve seen her do it several times here,” she began. “Like the time she came to tell me that Bill said there was another one out there” explained Marina.

“But I wanted to help you, I told you that the guy was making a fool of you. Is this gossip?” replied the model. “It’s not, but then why is mine?”, he asked, referring to his conversation with Aline Mineiro. “Because you wanted to pit me against my best friend,” Dayane justified. “But you don’t even know what I said, nor did you come to talk to me and call me an idiot,” Marina said.

Rico Melquiades joined the discussion and defended the digital influencer. “I don’t think what Marina did is wrong. what is ugly is she [Dayane] be friends with Aline and keep talking about her”, he fired.

Rico took advantage of the momentum of the other shacks and started another one with Sthefane and Arcrebiano. The ex-MTV justified himself after being accused of saying heavy things about the Bahian woman and her relationship outside of reality. “What I say is heavy and what she does not? She’s engaged, who has to have respect is her”, she said, about the closeness that the influencer has with Bil and Dynho.

The ex-BBB asked that such a situation not be exposed to everyone. “Talk to me directly,” he suggested. “But you’re not the one with the relationship, and I spoke directly to her,” Rico defended himself. “Didn’t say, you exposed it to everyone,” Sthefane accused. “You brought up the subject, I advised you in the tree house”, recalled the Alagoas.

Dynho x Dayane

MC Mirella’s husband was displeased at being labeled poisonous by Aline because of his imitations. The ex-panicat justified this by saying that Dayane was offended by the games that imitated her. “I never did anything mean, if she felt like that, she had to come and tell me”, he defended himself.

“All week you’ve been doing this shit, humiliating me”, accused the model. “Listen first and then you talk. Every time he wants to speak up, he respects the stuff”, yelled Dynho. “Yes, screams,” Dayane teased. “I scream because you scream at everyone here. You have to know how to listen too,” he continued.

Solange x Erasmus

Solange Gomes revolted when she was called lazy again by Erasmo Viana, who placed her as poisonous in the dynamics. The ex-Banheira do Gugu even needed to be contained by Rico not to attack the influencer. “I want to put it in his head right now, I swear it,” she snapped.

“You’re lazy,” teased Viana. “Do you think everyone here wants to wake up at 5am to make the cow? I have been raising my daughter for 21 years with no male pension. A mother who raises a child without money is not lazy”, defended Solange.

“And? Here it’s a game, you’re lazy,” he insisted. “Then fuck you, you asshole! Big ass! He only fights with women, he’s only here because he’s an ex”, shot the actress, referring to Erasmo’s marriage to Gabriela Pugliesi.