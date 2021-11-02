“A very big thrill to meet relatives,” says Bolsonaro in Italy

posted on 11/01/2021 11:20 AM



(credit: Reproduction / Facebook)

President Jair Bolsonaro visited, this Monday (1st/11), the city of Padua, in Anguillara Vêneta, Italy, place of origin of his paternal great-grandfather. In a live live through social networks, the Chief Executive said he was thrilled to meet relatives and said he was well received in the city.

“I’m here in Padua, origin of the Bolsonaro family. It’s such a thrill to meet your relatives. It was the first time I’ve been to Italy, so it’s good for us to review the roots. Why my grandparents went to Brazil. What is the reason? Obviously, they were looking for better days due to the difficulty that Italy was presenting at the time. It’s gratifying. I was well received and I’m still being”, he pointed out.

Bolsonaro also participated in the ceremony to grant the title of Honorary Citizen of the Municipality of Anguillara Veneta, and in a lunch offered by Mayor Alessandra Buoso, from the extreme right party.

In the afternoon, the president is expected to attend the Basilica of St. Anthony of Padua. The visit comes after the local church issued a statement last week, citing “embarrassment” with the honor offered to the president as an honorary citizen.

“It is not hidden that the granting of honorary citizenship has generated a lot of embarrassment for us.” The text cited the more than 600,000 deaths caused by covid-19 in Brazil and pointed out that the management of the pandemic is “under the spotlight”.

“The Church of Padua, becoming a spokesman for a widespread feeling and by virtue of the bond that unites Brazil to our land, takes advantage of President Bolsonaro’s possible passage to Anguillara Veneta, to ask him wholeheartedly to be promoter of policies that respect justice, health, the environment, especially in support of the poor”, wrote the Basilica in a statement.

COP 26

The first part of the high level segment of the COP-26, United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, takes place today and tomorrow in Glasgow, Scotland and is a crucial meeting between countries towards the control of climate change.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who landed on the 29th in Italy for the G20 meeting, has already warned that for the second time he will not appear in person. According to Palácio do Planalto, “due to the agenda”, the Chief Executive sent a recorded video to the event’s organizers.

The transmission, according to the Ministry of the Environment (MMA), will take place at the Brazilian pavilion, in Glasgow, together with a space set up in partnership with the National Confederation of Industry (CNI), in Brasília. The forecast is that after Bolsonaro, minister Joaquim Leite (MMA) will speak live for 15 minutes.