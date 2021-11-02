Abel, Renato and Cuca are nominated for the best coach in the world in 2021

Brazilian football has three representatives on the list of 24 names competing for the award for best coach of 2021 from the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics). Abel Ferreira, Renato Gaúcho and Cuca appear alongside great coaches in the world and compete for the honor.

In less than a year ahead of palm trees, Abel led the team to the achievements of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil in 2021. In addition, under his command, Verdão reached the Supercopa do Brasil, the Recopa Sudamericana and the final of the Campeonato Paulista. To top it off, the team is once again in the Libertadores’ big decision.

This year, Renato has yet to win titles for Grêmio or Flamengo. However, the coach will compete in the Libertadores final in November, against Palmeiras. Finally, Cuca took the Campeonato Mineiro for Galo and is in the big decision of the Copa do Brasil, against Athletico Paranaense.

See the 24 nominees for the 2021 best coach award:

Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

Josep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Mauricio Pochettino (PSG)

Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid)

Unai Emeri (Villarreal)

Ole Gunnar Solskjær (Manchester United)

Hans-Dieter Flick (Bayern Munich)

Julian Nagelsmann (Red Bull Leipzig)

Diego Simeone (Atlético de Madrid)

Antonio Conte (Internationale)

Christophe Galtier (Lille)

Yuriy Vernydub (Sheriff)

Renato Gaucho (Flemish)

Abel Ferreira (Palmeiras)

Cuca (Athletic Mineiro)

Pitso Mosimane (Al Ahly)

Manqoba Mngqithi (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Moeni Chaabani (Esp Tunis)

Jim Curtin (Philadelphia Union)

Santiago Solari (Argentine National Team)

Javier Aguirre (Monterrey)

Juan Reynoso (Blue Cross)

Leonardo Jardim (Al Hilal)

Gi Dong Kim (Pohang Steelers)

The current winner of the IFFHS award is Hans Flick, who at the time commanded Bayern Munich and is now on the German national team. In 2020, the coach led the Bavarian team to the achievements of the Champions League, the German Championship, the German Cup, the German Super Cup and the European Super Cup.

