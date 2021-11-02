About 32,600 families in the DF are entitled to a discount on their energy bill

posted on 11/01/2021 20:24 / updated on 11/01/2021 20:24



(credit: Neoenergia Brasília Distribution/Disclosure)

Families registered in the Social Electricity Tariff (TSEE) are entitled to discounts of up to 65% on their energy bill. According to Neoenergia Brasília, currently, around 32,600 users in the Federal District take advantage of the benefit, but the company estimates that approximately 41,000 families could benefit from the benefit, but have not registered yet.

The company performs the active registration of families when the beneficiary registered in the Federal Government’s CadÚnico coincides with the holder of the electricity bill. But there are still around 41,000 families in which the beneficiary of federal government programs is not the holder of the energy bill. In this case, he must apply for registration in the Social Tariff through the distributor’s website.

“The Social Tariff is an extremely important benefit and provides relief to the bills of those most needy families who are entitled to discounts on their energy bills”, highlights the director-superintendent of customer relations at Neoenergia Brasília, Gustavo Álvares.

“We make an appeal for those whose families receive some benefit from the federal government, but do not own the energy bill, to call 116 and seek more information on how to apply for registration”, completes Álvares.

Customers registered with TSEE, in addition to having discounts of up to 65% on their energy bills, will not be impacted by the water scarcity tariff flag, which has an additional charge of R$14.20 for every 100 kilowatt-hours. For them, the red flag level 2 continues, with an additional charge of R$ 9,492 for every 100 kWh.

“We understand that all help is essential for these needy families. Therefore, we will continue to intensify the dissemination and facilitate access to the registration update”, says Alvares.

what is TSEE

It is a benefit created by the federal government for the homes of low-income families registered in the Cadastro Único for social programs. It consists of reducing the electricity consumption tariff by up to 65% and for indigenous peoples and quilombolas by up to 100%. The benefit is regulated by Law 12,212 of January 20, 2010.

It is necessary to have the Social Identification Number (NIS), which can be obtained directly from the Reference and Social Assistance Center (Cras) of the administrative region where you live, and have a monthly family income per person less than or equal to half the national minimum wage, regardless whether or not to have the Bolsa Família benefit.

Registration can be done directly on the Neoenergia website. In case of doubts about the update, customers can seek guidance through the call service 116. The energy distributor will confirm it in the federal government’s database.

After checking the data, the deadline for inclusion in the Social Energy Tariff is five business days and the customer will have the benefit on the next bill. Neoenergia Brasília also advises clients to update registration data through the website.

The same procedure must be adopted for customers registered with the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC), who have the Benefit Number (NB). It is worth remembering that the low-income family that resides in rental housing or transferred property, where the energy bill is in the name of the property owner, can also apply for the benefit.

A family member must contact the company’s service channels and inform him that he is not the holder of the energy bill, but resides locally. Upon registration, the consumer must inform the CPF, RG and date of birth.

It is important that low-income customers, when leaving their home, always keep in contact with the concessionaire to update their registration and request the change of benefit to their new home.

*With information from Neoenergia Brasília