Accused of causing invasion, Luiz Adriano was targeted three times

Even away for a long time, Luiz Adriano remains a character who occasionally takes the news of clubs in Rio Grande do Sul. This time, the 34-year-old Palmeiras striker was accused by a Grêmio fan of having provoked the field invasion and the acts of vandalism that followed last Sunday’s game. And then he, who was a target of Grêmio recently and several times.

Luiz Adriano is a spawn of Inter, he still maintains a relationship with the club that designed him and for which he scored the goal that led to the final of the 2006 Club World Cup, which became the biggest title in red history.

The bond is given by family members. The main link is the father, Adriano Luiz, who never hid his support for Inter. So much so that he is famous among colorados because of a video that became a meme in which he uses the campaign “the Brazil I want” to cornet Grêmio.

But time took charge of taking the athlete away from Porto Alegre. Occasionally he comes back to act, but recently he was more present in the headlines of the ball market.

He was Renato Gaucho’s obsession. In 2020, the coach even called Luiz Adriano and invited him to defend Grêmio. Did not work. And earlier this year, after Palmeiras won the Brazil Cup over the Tricolor, the coach returned to work with the attack commander.

“It wasn’t even a joke… Last year I called him now I said: you didn’t come, what’s up?”, said Portaluppi. “He’s a great player, he plays for a great club, any coach would like to work with Luiz Adriano. I would love to work with him. But it’s something that escapes my part, it’s Grêmio’s financial issue,” added the coach.

And it wasn’t just Renato Gaucho who tried to get him to Tricolor. Ignoring the history linked to Inter, the third attempt came with Felipão, who sought, once again, to convince the striker to wear blue, white and black.

Before closing with Borja, at the request of the technician, Tricolor tried to hire him one more time. It was July of this year and the team from Rio Grande do Sul was looking for the arrival on loan, which ended up not happening again.

This time, Luiz Adriano is on the opposite side. According to the fan who introduced himself and admitted having participated in the field invasion and acts of vandalism last Sunday – his name was not disclosed – the striker from Palmeira provoked the Grêmio fans and “called for a fight” at the end of the game. That’s why every problem happened, in his version.

Grêmio was denounced in the STJD last night (1st) and could lose field control for up to 10 games. In addition, the prosecutor’s office filed a request for an injunction aimed at immediately prohibiting Grêmio fans’ access to the stadiums.