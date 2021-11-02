Adesanya releases a video predicting Glover’s victory at UFC 267: ‘I really understand fighting’

The expressive victory of Glover Teixeira about Jan Blanchowicz at the UFC 267 may have shocked some MMA fans, but it didn’t Israel Adesanya. Moments after the Brazilian’s conquest last weekend, the last victim of the Polish man recalled an excerpt from a video released on his channel on YouTube in which he predicted the Brazilian’s triumph.

“Glover’s best game is awesome. He controls the time well, taking his time. He gradually defeats his opponent, using boxing. At times, he fetches a leg or takes to the clinch to attempt a takedown. Take it to the ground, and it’s over. He finishes it”, said the Nigerian in the released video.

Defeated by Blachowicz in March, Israel extolled its ability to analyze the confrontation. ‘Seer’, the middleweight champion boasted.

“I really know about fights,” he wrote.

Last weekend, Glover made history by winning the light heavyweight belt at the age of 42. To reach the absolute top, the Minas Gerais native took no notice of Blachowicz, controlling the then champion in the first round and submitting in the second.