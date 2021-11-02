adjustment in low-income inflation for 2022 could raise the floor to R$1,200

With the revision of the INPC, the National Consumer Price Index, the minimum wage may have a greater readjustment in 2022 than the government’s forecast in the Budget Law, going from 8.4% to 9.1%. Therefore, the increase in the minimum wage will be R$31, going from R$1,169 to R$1,200.

The Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, confirmed that the revision was made to validate the forecasts for the public accounts presented by the new Economy team last Friday.

The new secretaries of the ministry disclosed the effects of the PEC dos Precatórios, which changes the calculation of the spending ceiling and for the payment of judicial debts from next year.

One of the biggest impacts on the federal budget is the value of the minimum wage, which focuses on retirement and social benefits.

According to the survey, for every R$ 1 discharged from the floor, public spending rises by R$ 355 million, according to calculations by the economic team. The revision of the Inflation Index should generate an impact of R$ 11 billion next year.

Minimum wage adjustment

The annual adjustment of the minimum wage is based on the INPC, which reflects the inflation of low-income families.

Under the spending ceiling rule, the limit for federal public sector spending is readjusted by the IPCA of June of the previous year. While a good part of the expenses, in the case of the minimum wage, must be corrected by the INPC of the calendar year, between January and December.

In recent years there has been a mismatch between the two indices, causing a reduction in the resources available for government spending.

Last year, the IPCA in June was 2.13%, releasing around R$ 30 billion to increase spending. The 2020 INPC closed at 5.45%.

The difference should have taken the minimum wage this year to R$1,101.95, but the government did not make the correction and kept the value at R$1,100. It was the second consecutive year without a real increase in the minimum wage in more than 20 years.

The final decision on the 2022 adjustment will only be taken after the PEC dos Precatórios is approved and changes the calculation of the spending ceiling, releasing BRL 91.3 billion in the budget to accommodate the new government social benefit from BRL 400 to 17 million people and other measures desired by President Jair Bolsonaro.

