ADRs: Brazil Titans opens with fall in New York, on day of closed B3

SAO PAULO – The main index of ADRs (stocks of companies from outside the United States traded in New York) in Brazil, the Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR, opened in decline this Tuesday (2). B3, the Brazilian Stock Exchange, is closed due to the Day of the Dead.

At the opening of the market, around 10:30 am Brasília time, the Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR had a drop of 1.65%. The EWZ, the main Brazilian ETF traded on the American market, which replicates the MSCI Brazil index, registered a drop of 1.65%. Within the Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR, the highs were with TIM (+2.33%) and Eletrobras (+2.32%). The biggest casualties were with airlines Gol (-3.24%) and Azul (-3.03%), followed by steelmaker CSN (-2.80%) and mining company Vale (-2.72%).

At 12:00 on Tuesday, Gol eased its fall a little, to -3.07%. Azul also had a slightly smaller drop, of -2.70%. However, CSN fell further, to -3.39%. Vale also deepened its fall, to -3.14%. None of the Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR shares were high on the hour. The index as a whole has deepened its decline since the opening, reaching -1.92%; the EWZ, on the other hand, eased its low, reaching -1.44%.

American indices open mixed but converge to high

From the beginning of the year until the close of last Monday (1st), the Dow Jones index accumulates an increase of 17.3%; the S&P 500 index rises 22.8%; and the Nasdaq technology stock index is up 21%, according to the American television network CNBC.

At the opening of the market this Tuesday, the Dow Jones presented a 0.02% indentation. On the other hand, the S&P 500 was up 0.13%; the Nasdaq Composite, up 0.08%. At 12:00 pm on Tuesday, Brasília time, all indices were up: the Dow Jones, 0.24%; the S&P 500, 0.35%; and the Nasdaq Composite, 0.31%.

Investors await the meeting of the Federal Reserve, the US central banking system. The institution starts a meeting this Tuesday, which will run until Wednesday (3). The Fed must decide whether or not to announce the tapering, or reduction in the purchase of government bonds on the market. The decision would be a way to reduce the monetary stimulus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The search CNBC Fed Survey shows that most investments expect the Fed to announce the tapering from November. The institution is expected to reduce its purchases by $15 billion monthly by May 2022. 60% of investors are unhappy with the dosed pace: they believe inflation is such a major concern that the Fed should stop its monetary stimulus from a once only.

Investors also expect the US benchmark interest rate to be raised in September 2022. Previous forecasts pointed to an increase only in December 2022. 44% of investors believe the announcement will come even earlier, in July 2022, shortly after the end of tapering.

So, the CNBC Fed Survey it also pointed to a decline in expectations about the US GDP. Investors expect a 5% rise in GDP in 2021, up from a 6.6% rise predicted in a survey conducted in July 2021. Between a 10% drop or a 10% rise in the stock market in the next six months, 48% of respondents bet on the fall, while 39% bet on the rise. For 72% of respondents, stocks are overvalued relative to their earnings and growth potential.

In the corporate scenario, Pfizer (PFE) shares rise 3.86% at 12:00 pm this Tuesday, Brasília time. The company reported a better-than-expected balance sheet, increasing its annual sales forecast by 7.5% to $36 billion, according to the news agency Reuters. The company expects on Tuesday approval of its Covid-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years by the CDC, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Last Friday (29), the vaccination of this age group with the immunizing agent had already been approved by the FDA, a kind of Anvisa in the United States.

Asia and Europe

More advanced in their time zone, Asian stocks closed with mixed results on Tuesday. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index dropped by 0.22%. In mainland China, the composite Shanghai lost 1.10%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 retreated 0.43%.

The negative highlight in Hong Kong was the real estate market. The Hang Seng Properties Index dropped 0.99% on Tuesday. Evergrande Group saw its shares fall 2.9%, while China Vanke’s shares fell 4%. Sunac China Holdings had an even bigger drop on Tuesday, of 9.6%.

About half of flights from both Beijing airports were canceled on Tuesday, according to CNBC. The Chinese capital has tightened travel restrictions after new Covid-19 cases have surfaced in the city and other regions of the country in recent days.

In the business scenario, Tencent shares closed Tuesday down 1.19%. The Chinese version of the Fortnite game, made by a partnership between Epic Games and Tencent, will close on November 15th. China has tightened its regulation on the industry games in this year.

On the other hand, in South Korea, the Kospi rose 1.16%. Shares in South Korean tech giant Samsung were up 2.29%.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, was up slightly by 0.02% at 4:00 pm local time, and at 12:00 pm EDT.

