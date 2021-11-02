After a controversy between Dynho and Sthe, Mirella’s father says she is ‘free’

What happens within realities is not just confined to confinement. Participants always end up involving people close to them who are outside the program. This is what has happened frequently in A Fazenda 13 with the cast. After several artists spoke about Gui Araújo, now it’s time for the behavior of Dynho Alves and Sthe Matos to be questioned by internet users. The public that accompanies the two at the headquarters, sees that both exchange affections and live together.

During the Discord Game this Sunday (31) in Itapecerica da Serra, where the pawns should point out who deserved the weights of “protagonism”, “wall”, “poison” and “hypocrisy”, Rico Melquíades exchanged barbs with the influencer and the accused of not respecting her fiance, Victor Igor. Dissatisfied with the peoa for having received the plaques of “protagonism” and “hypocrisy”, the ex-On Vacation scolded her. “She called me disrespectful, because everyone here has called me disrespectful, apart from the people who are on my side. Disrespectful are you, you’re a bride out there, not Dynho, because I’ve never seen him, but you keep stroking Bil [Araújo] that I already told you in the tree house”, accused him.

Sthe didn’t like what he heard from Carlinhos Maia’s friend and replied calling him ridiculous. “I treat everyone with affection here, Bil, Gui, Dynho, Mileide, everyone. He (Rico) does that, he likes to mess around outside, with people outside. He likes to do that, to make it up, to lie, you admitted it yourself, how much of a liar you are,” she fired. Melquiades, not satisfied, continued the discussion claiming that if it was her husband doing smoothing other women, what she would think. He even cited others to set Sthe as an example.

“I let you talk, now it’s my turn. Am I disrespectful? If it was her boyfriend here, stroking any woman in this house, if it was her boyfriend stroking Marina, Day, Mileide, what would be your intention when you talk [sobre o assunto], that her boyfriend was hitting on women here?”, he said. “Now she, stroking a man, is she handsome too? She is also disrespectful. Don’t call me disrespectful”, he released Rico Melquiades.

Continues after advertising

This Monday (1), Antônio Octávio, father of Mc Mirella, Dynho’s wife, shared on Instagram that she is free. In Stories, with photos beside his daughter, he wrote: “Free Mirella”. And followed with a text. “Now it’s looking forward and moving forward without looking back, because our greatest wealth is the faith and courage that frees us from evil and keeps us away from those who don’t deserve to be among us”, he said. Next, she published phrases such as: “A whole person doesn’t deserve a half“, and “Sometimes we do a lot for people who don’t deserve anything”. The public pointed out that the patriarch would be sending a hint to Dynho Alves.

Argument

Still about In the fight, Sthe explained that she called Rico “disrespectful” for other attitudes he had inside the house, but without revealing details about what the causes might be. “False, you and her. You are two fakes”, Matos accused, pointing to the man from Alagoas and to Dayane, with whom he had a previous discussion. Gui Araújo and Bil got into the mess and tried to defend their friend saying that the exposed of Rico against her was “ugly” and that Sthe only did her colleagues’ nails. “He is a liar. He likes to make things up. He invents to destabilize people, he likes that”, insisted Matos.

Rico then remembered that he had already talked to Sthe about Bil’s behavior. “Guys, I told her [sobre isso], in the tree house. In the tree house, she said to me: ‘Rico, even I’m thinking now, really, I’m bad’. You said that and it will be ugly for you, because there is a camera here. She was thoughtful, because I saw her smoothing Bil”, he shouted. Bil tried to defend himself, but Melquiades replied: “I’m not saying you smoothed her. But she kept stroking him, petting him”, he insisted.

Arcrebiano then tried to argue that the woman from Bahia would have the same attitude towards Gui Araújo and all the other men in the house, in an attempt to defend her. “He wants to end my life and my family, with my engagement, that’s what he wants”, accused Sthefane. “I’m not talking about you. She is the bride here”, said Melquiades, in response to Bill. “But it’s not just me. This is a heavy subject. He has a married face”, insisted the pawn, referring to Dynho. “You’re wanting to ‘weigh the case’. You’re poisonous too”, accused Rico.

Rico Melquiades continued to insist that, when talking about the affections of Sthefane Matos, he would not be reprimanding the attitude of the other pedestrians, but hers for having a boyfriend outside the reality show. “You are disrespectful. you are a shadow [do Bil]“, accused him. “Ridiculous, low. I’m not like you”, countered. “Ridiculous are you. Low it’s you”, countered Rico. “You are madam’s puppy”, I told influencer. “The plants in this house have more life than you. No character, no personality and it’s a shadow. Take care, woman”, he let go of Rico.

Then Rico recalled the conversation in the treehouse again. “I don’t know if you noticed, Bil, that she was a little away from you when I went to talk to her”, said the pawn. “Oh, what a liar. You like to invent things to destabilize people”, accused Sthefane. “Liar? I arrived at the tree house and hit the real one: ‘Look, you [Sthefane] here it is in the shadow of Bil and Dynho. You have to have respect for your fiance, because you keep stroking Bil”, insisted Rico, who was called a liar by the Bahian one more time. “Do you know why this is good? Because it’s going to show up”, finished Rico, referring to the images from the cameras.

Dynho Alves, upon returning home, tried to defend himself and claimed that Sthe would be a sister he doesn’t have. “I pet her, she pets me. If you don’t see it, I’ll expose it here now. I care for her, she cares for me, I consider her a sister”, he fired. “I really caress, I won’t stop doing it and fuck what the public thinks”. Then he quoted Mirella. “I respect the woman I have at home. A wonderful, hot and rich woman”, finished Dynho.

Controversial photo

Last Saturday (30), Sthe Matos fans came out in defense of the influencer after messages condemning her for lying in bed, supposedly, with Dynho, who is Mirella’s fiance. In addition to this image, others appeared in which the two appear together and with descriptions suggesting a supposed affair between them. Sthe’s team commented on the charges. “They took a print of the time Sthe was waking up, on the bed she slept with Mileide, and they’re trying to use it against her. Today, before she woke up, Dynho lay down on the bed to talk to the pedestrians. He didn’t even lift the duvet. We won’t let them play this dirty game”, wrote the team.