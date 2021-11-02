After being fired for homophobia, Maurício Souza is nominated for the honor by city councilor of Fortaleza – PontoPoder

Fortaleza councilor Priscila Costa (PSC) appointed volleyball player Maurício Souza to receive a tribute from the Fortaleza City Council, after the athlete’s homophobic statements on social networks. The requirement is for the miner to receive the Ayrton Senna Medal of Sport Merit.

Maurício Souza was fired from the Minas Tênis Clube club after criticizing the announcement by the publisher DC Comics that, in future comics, the Superman character will reveal himself to be bisexual.

In addition to the dismissal, the publications also generated criticism from Brazilian team colleagues, such as player Douglas Souza and coach Renan Dal Zotto – who stated that Maurício should no longer be called up.

Maurício Souza nominated for the honor

For Priscila Costa, the nomination of Maurício Souza is justified by the athlete’s titles – including Olympic champion -, but also because he “did not bow his head in the face of an ideological dictatorship”.

Priscilla Costa City Councilor of Fortaleza “Volleyball player Maurício Souza was canceled, persecuted and fired. All this because he used his freedom of expression as a free citizen to express his conscience in favor of the family, the defense of childhood and the values ​​and principles of Brazilian society” .

The parliamentarian also submitted an application to the City Council for a Motion of Solidarity with the player.