After HBO, Paulistão will sell a package of all games, Globo negotiates

The Paulista Football Federation has already sold Paulistão rights to three different platforms: Youtube, Record and HBO Max. Each of them has a certain number of games available for transmission. Now, a package that includes all the games is being negotiated: there is a dispute between Globo and telephone companies.

The FPF’s strategy was to slice the championship by matches. Youtube guaranteed 16 games for broadcast in open streaming, Record acquired more than 16 games for Open TV. This week, HBO Max guaranteed that there will be 28 matches against Paulista.

Not necessarily all games are exclusive, as endgames can be broadcast over more than one platform.

FPF and LiveMode, the company hired to represent it, are now negotiating a package that includes the 104 games of Paulista. Globo has already made proposals for these matches to include them in its Premiere service. The broadcaster’s intention is to use the championship to boost its paid gaming service during the recess months of the Brasileiro.

The point is that there has already been appropriation of rights for a good part of the championship by other platforms. Thus, Globo has to calculate whether this could impact its sales on the premiere, since a slice of the matches will be available on other platforms. At the same time, there is competition from telephone companies for these rights.

Globo even made an offer for the rights of TV Aberta do Paulista, but Record had the best offer. This is also related to the broadcaster’s strategy of focusing its efforts on the state-owned companies on pay-per-view. The games of regional competitions are not part of Globo’s advertising package for TV Aberta.