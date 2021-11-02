After Steve Bruce is fired, Unai Emery is favorite to head Newcastle, says newspaper | english football

Almost three weeks after announcing Steve Bruce’s resignation , on October 20, Newcastle seem to have already found a replacement to lead the team: unite emery, currently coach of Villarreal. According to the newspaper Daily Mail, the English club is willing to pay the million-dollar coach’s severance penalty – six million pounds (BRL 46.5 million) -, and conclude the negotiation in the coming days.

Before Emery, the Italian Antonio Conte, who took over Tottenham, was the favorite. Frank Lampard, Chelsea idol, Lucian Favre, ex-Borussia Dortmund, and Paulo Fonseca, ex-Roma coach, are other speculated names.

Asked about the possibility of leaving the command of the Spanish team and taking over the new rich from england, Emery just said: “The truth is, I don’t know anything”.

In charge of Villarreal, Unai Emery won the Europa League last season. Before, he twice won the French Cup, the French League Cup and the French Super Cup, in addition to having won the French Championship once with Paris Saint-Germain. During his time at Sevilla, he also won the Europa League (2013/14, 2014/15 and 2015/16).

If the negotiation materializes, the Spanish coach will not have an easy life. Newcastle is second to last in the English Championship, with just four points won. The team has not yet won in the competition, and has four draws and six defeats.