After Success, New World Has Large Drop in Active Users | RPG Games

New World, the long-awaited Amazon Games MMORPG, has had a massive drop in active users since its launch on September 28th. According to data from the Steamcharts website, which measures activity on the Steam digital store, the game loses an average of 135,000 users per week and its current base is already almost half of its initial peak of players. Remember that New World is currently available for PC for R$ 75.49, and you don’t need a subscription to enjoy the title.
🎮 Review New World: Amazon game pleases with RPG and action, but can improve
New World is an Amazon Games MMORPG that had a successful release, but has quickly lost users — Photo: Press Release/Amazon Games
Shortly after its release, New World reached the milestone of 700,000 concurrent users and became Steam’s most played game in 2021 by surpassing another phenomenon: Valheim. According to Steamcharts the game reached 913,000 players on the Sunday of October 3rd, but since then, it has dropped a lot.
According to data gathered by Forbes, the number of concurrent gamers dropped to 726,000 the following Sunday, then 608,000 and then 508,000, representing an average drop of 135,000 users per week. As of the date of this publication, for example, the average active users in the last 30 days is nearly 400,000.
Amazon Games MMORPG had a peak of users, but it has dropped a lot since launch — Photo: Publicity/Amazon Games
New World is an open-world MMORPG game where players explore the mysterious island of Aeternum, a wild world filled with strange creatures and ancient relics that hold power. Different factions fight for dominance of the island and its secrets, such as the Marauders, the Syndicate and The Covenant, and the user can choose one of them to join.
There are some advantages for players in Brazil, such as dubbing in Portuguese and a server in Guarulhos, São Paulo, which guarantees less delay in communication between your computer and the game server.
With information from forbes and Steamcharts
NEW WORLD: SEE EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE YOU START PLAYING!