After suffering arrhythmia, Agüero will be away for at least three months at Barcelona | spanish football

Barcelona said on Monday that striker Sergio Agüero will be out of action for the next three months, after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia last weekend, during the game against Alaves for the Spanish Championship. According to the club, the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated to determine when he can be back.
Agüero has been hospitalized at the Hospital de Barcelona since last Saturday night, for cardiac examinations. According to Barça, he underwent a “diagnostic and therapeutic” procedure by Dr. Josep Brugada, a renowned Spanish cardiologist.
Agüero was substituted 40 minutes into the first half, after a ball dispute with defender Laguardia. After being accompanied by the club’s medical team, the Barcelona player continued to feel unwell and was then taken to hospital.
On the same day the episode occurred, the club reported that the player had reported an episode of “chest discomfort”. It was up to the Spanish press to reveal last weekend that the Argentine had suffered a cardiac arrhythmia.
This heart rate problem may not be dangerous, but it can also be indicative of other problems.. Also according to the Spanish press, this was not the first arrhythmia in the striker’s career. Barcelona would have been aware of a previous episode, but did not expect this to happen again, given the performance at Manchester City and the medical review at the time of signing.
Agüero will be away for at least three months after suffering cardiac arrhythmia — Photo: Getty Images