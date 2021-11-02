after talking about gays, Erasmus will be denounced for homophobia

Erasmo Viana got into yet another controversy in A Fazenda 13. The influencer accused homosexuals of having sex at Ibirapuera Park, in São Paulo, during the night. But what caught the attention of viewers was the words of the pedestrian, about the desire to shoot gays with paintball guns. The statement caused revolt on social networks and motivated activist Agripino Magalhães to file a criminal complaint against the participant of the Record TV program.

In a statement sent to the column LeoDias, Agripino, who is also an alternate state deputy in São Paulo, announced that he intends to question the influencer. “Through a criminal complaint against him (Erasmus) for offending and inciting hatred against the LGBTI+ population. Anyone who feels uncomfortable with the sexual orientation of the other must respond in court”, he says.

Erasmo Viana’s statement had a lot of repercussions. The subject came up when Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband talked about the exercise routine at Ibirapuera Park, in the city of São Paulo. “Those who train there, like I run every morning there, sometimes see the luscious turd papers on the floor, condoms for f*ck*. When you run into the woods at night, the guys will have sex there. Then he leans against the trees, is having sex and, the next day, whoever is going to run catches the burr. I used to talk to the guys, with Rodrigo, about getting a paintball gun one day and going down there”, he revealed.

