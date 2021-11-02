After winning over Athletico-PR, Santos has a 13% chance of falling to Serie B; Guild registers 78%

The victory of saints before the Athletic Paranaense, per 1 to 0, it was essential for the team to move away from the Z4 of the Brasileirão Serie A. According to the website Infoball, by mathematician Tristão Garcia, Peixe has a 13% chance of being relegated after 29 rounds played.

According to the last survey carried out so far, the team from São Paulo had a 45% chance of falling to the second division. Now the number has dropped significantly to 13%.

The opposite occurred with the Guild. The Tricolor Gaucho, which has a setback in front of the palm trees per 3 to 1, had registered a 58% chance of falling. However, with 27 games played, the team has a 78% chance of being relegated.



In addition to the Porto Alegre team, Chapecoense (99%), and sport (75%) Youth (73%) also have relevant numbers referring to the fall. The first team mentioned, with only one victory so far, is already virtually relegated.

Coming from two consecutive triumphs, Santos returns to the field on Sunday, at 16:00 (GMT), when he receives Palmeiras in Vila Belmiro, for the 30th round of the Brasileirão. O Peixe is the 14th place in the tournament, with 35 points earned – it is five away from the Z4.

