‘ Agoraphobia has made me a prisoner inside my own home’ | Health

Simon Clarke, the UK’s chief Treasury secretary, said he would not participate in a traditional official photo with the finance minister at a British government event because he was “agoraphobic”.

According to him, his condition “prevents me from feeling comfortable in some open spaces”.

But what is agoraphobia and how do those who suffer from the disorder live?

For Anneli Roberts, 31, from Wales, the front door of her rural home is where her sense of being safe begins and ends. On some days, even the three-foot walk to the garden gate can feel like a harrowing journey.

Anneli suffers from agoraphobia, a result of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), which means she is afraid of being in public spaces. But it’s not just open or crowded spaces — Anneli says she feels that way anywhere she can find men who are strangers.

During the lockdown, she and her partner lived in her in-laws’ house. During this period Anneli stayed in the attic room for over a month, leaving only to use the bathroom.

“I get nervous all the time I’m away, especially if I’m alone,” she says. “It’s really too scary for me.”

Anneli uses coping mechanisms like headphones to avoid loud noises and only specific routes she knows well.

Earlier this year, it took 148 days to leave the house, and self-isolation was only interrupted when he became ill. Now she feels she has to start again.

Simon Clarke has been a parliamentarian since 2017 and recently revealed he has agoraphobia

Not only outdoors

On Wednesday of this week, Clarke said he would not be in the photo of the team responsible for presenting the UK Budget because of his agoraphobia. However, at a similar event in March, he was present in the photo, as on that occasion the image was taken inside the finance minister’s residence, not outside.

On Twitter, he wrote: “I won’t be outside for photos in Downing Street (the street where the finance minister and prime minister’s residences are located) because I live with agoraphobia — which keeps me from getting comfortable in some spaces open”.

The UK public health service, the NHS (the equivalent of the SUS for Britons), defines agoraphobia as the fear of being in a difficult situation to escape or in which help cannot be obtained.

Many assume that this is just a fear of open spaces — as Clarke said — but the disorder can also manifest itself as discomfort with public transport, shopping centers or simply leaving the house.

And not always crowded spaces are a trigger: for Anneli, for example, an isolated street with one person can be more frightening than a busy place.

She says, for example, that she manages to go to a big event like a wedding with family and friends.

It is estimated that two out of every 100 people in the UK have panic disorder and a third of these people will develop agoraphobia.

According to the NHS, the condition typically affects twice as many women as men and usually starts between ages 18 and 35.

Other agoraphobic personalities include actress Kim Basinger and legendary Beach Boys musician Brian Wilson. In 2011, actress Emma Stone also said she was “almost agoraphobic” during her childhood. “I couldn’t leave my mother’s side,” she said in a magazine interview.

Ruth needs her daughter's help to get out of the house

British 36-year-old Tanya also had Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) agoraphobia for most of her adult life. Unlike Clarke, his condition is not only triggered in open spaces, but may be linked to previous moments of high stress.

Last year, Tanya had a full-body panic attack, during which she lost feeling in her hands and legs. And she had to call a friend to help her get home from downtown, a five-minute journey.

“It makes you scared because it’s very humiliating to cry without anyone around,” she says, adding that her mind tends to imagine extreme or catastrophic scenarios, like passing out or falling down with no one to help her.

A spokesman for Anxiety UK, a British NGO supporting people suffering from anxiety, said: “(It) varies enormously, from those who are trapped at home, even in a bedroom, to those who can travel specific distances within of a defined limit.

“Some agoraphobics find they can travel more easily if they have a trusted friend or relative accompanying them; however, this can quickly lead to dependence on their caregiver.”

Ruth Hatton, 43, British, has symptoms of agoraphobia, but does not have an official diagnosis from her doctor. She says that she is dealing with the disorder with the support of her adult daughter, who she even asks for help to go to the supermarket.

According to Tanya, the way she sees her agoraphobia is by making an effort to get out.

She says that while it initially feels like a safe space, it feels like “becoming a prisoner in your own home.”

During the covid-19 pandemic, for many people, agoraphobic behavior was exacerbated when they were prevented from leaving the house.

Megan Pennell, campaign manager at Mind (a British organization that helps people with mental health problems), tells the BBC: “Many people are feeling the impacts of the pandemic on mental health.”

“Right now, 1.6 million people are on waiting lists for mental health support or treatment, and an additional 8 million people cannot even join the waiting list because of current limits.”

But talking openly about the experience of living with a mental disorder, like Clarke, is helpful in raising awareness, argues Dr. David Crepaz-Keay of the Mental Health Foundation.

“Every time a public person reveals that they are having psychological difficulties, it tends to help reduce the stigma around mental health problems, which is extremely helpful.”