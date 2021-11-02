Agüero is away from Barcelona for at least 3 months after suffering arrhythmia – 11/01/2021 – Sport

Argentine striker Sergio Agüero, 33, will be out of action for at least three months, informed Barcelona on Monday (1).

According to the Spanish press, he had a cardiac arrhythmia detected last weekend.

On Saturday (30), the player was taken to hospital for a cardiac evaluation after feeling ill in the first half of the match against Alavés, for the Spanish Championship, and being substituted.

According to the Barcelona statement, Agüero “has undergone a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr. Josep Brugada. He is not available for selection and over the next three months the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated to determine his recovery process.”

The Argentinian arrived at Barcelona this season, after ten years at Manchester City, and has played in just five matches so far, with a goal scored. He had a calf injury during preseason and was slow to be available to take the field.

In its first year without Lionel Messi, the Catalan club is suffering from a political, economic and turf crisis. He is only ninth in the Spanish Championship and has no coach hired, after the resignation of the Dutchman Ronald Koeman last week.