Agüero pronounces on cardiac arrhythmia and sick leave

Forward Sergio Agüero, from Barcelona, ​​spoke for the first time after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia in the draw against Alavés, last Saturday, in the Spanish Championship. The club announced this afternoon that the player will be away from activities for at least three months.

In a post on social media, Agüero thanked him for the support messages and was optimistic about the recovery. Hospitalized at the Hospital de Barcelona since the weekend, the athlete underwent a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure.

“I’m well and in good spirits to face the recovery process. I want to thank everyone for so many messages of support and love that today strengthen my heart,” wrote the player in a post on Twitter.

Last Saturday, Agüero was substituted 40 minutes into the first half after experiencing chest pain. The Argentine asked for a replacement and replaced the Brazilian Philippe Coutinho before being taken to hospital.

After the match, Barça reported that the player had left the field with “chest discomfort”. Later, the Spanish press revealed that the athlete suffered from cardiac arrhythmia.

Signed by Barcelona this season after a decade at Manchester City, Agüero was only playing his fifth game at the Catalan club. The Argentine had suffered a calf injury during the pre-season, which delayed his debut.