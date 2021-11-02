Aguero will be on leave for 3 months after cardiac arrhythmia

Barcelona announced this afternoon that striker Sergio aguero will be away from lawns for at least three months after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia in the tie against Alavés, last Saturday, for the Spanish Championship. The club reported that he underwent a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure.

In the statement, Barça also said that the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated to determine the player’s return to activities. aguero he has been admitted to the Hospital de Barcelona since the weekend.

?? ?! the attacker @aguerosergiokun underwent a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure by Dr. Josep Brugada. It is low and over the next three months the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated to determine your recovery process. pic.twitter.com/vXJ0btrt0v — FC Barcelona (@fcbarcelona_br) November 1, 2021

Last Saturday, aguero was substituted 40 minutes into the first half after experiencing chest pain. The Argentine asked for a replacement and replaced the Brazilian Philippe Coutinho before being taken to hospital.

After the match, Barça reported that the player had left the field with “chest discomfort”. Later, the Spanish press revealed that the athlete suffered from cardiac arrhythmia.

Signed by Barcelona this season after a decade at Manchester City, aguero he was only playing his fifth game at the Catalan club. The Argentine had suffered a calf injury during the pre-season, which delayed his debut.