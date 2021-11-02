Air says she doesn’t tolerate talking about a pilot who made fun of Joe Biden, but she doesn’t talk about being fired

After an offensive and veiled comment against US President Joe Biden during a flight, a pilot was reportedly reprimanded by the airline, but will not be fired, causing a stir on social media among those who agree and disagree with his lines.

It all started at the end of last week, when a pilot used the plane’s loudspeaker to propagate the meme “Let’s Go Brandon”, which alludes to an insult to US President Joe Biden, as explained in the previous article. In recent weeks, the meme has spread and become a covert way to attack Biden and the Democratic Party, without “compromising” the person and without being literally offensive.

Thus, this phrase was used by a Southwest Airlines pilot during his speech to the passengers of the flight he was commanding. The repercussion was immense, with many people supporting the pilot, but also with many criticisms of the airline from celebrities and customers, with several demanding the pilot’s dismissal.

Twenty-four hours after the event, Southwest Airlines released a note, but it didn’t clarify much, see it below:

“The Southwest team is proud to provide a comfortable, safe and respectable space for all the millions of customers who fly with us each year. Southwest does not tolerate employees sharing their personal political views while serving customers, and an individual employee’s view should not be interpreted as the view of Southwest and its collective of 54,000 employees.

Southwest is conducting an internal investigation into the recently reported event and will take necessary action with any employee involved while pointing out that public expressions of personal opinion while on the job are unacceptable.

Southwest does not tolerate any behavior that encourages splitting as it does not reflect the hospitality and inclusiveness of the company we all know and strive to deliver every day, on every flight.”

The note does not detail whether the pilot will be punished or even fired for having violated a rule that, according to the company, is “not tolerable and unacceptable”. The lack of clarification about a possible punishment did not please several people, who continued to criticize the company on Twitter, calling for a boycott, while others continued to support it. In fact, it will be a topic that will still be bubbling up for a few weeks.

