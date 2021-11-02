Alec Baldwin smiles with his wife and children in Halloween costumes after film set tragedy – Monet

+



Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and the couple’s six children in their Halloween costumes (Photo: Instagram)

Ten days after the death of director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of Western ‘Rust’, actor Alec Baldwin posed for a series of Halloween photos in the company of his wife and their six children. The images of the 63-year-old star in a Viking costume, along with his children and wife, were shared on the account of the children’s mother, yoga teacher Hilaria Baldwin.

In the post’s caption, Hilaria made a subtle mention of the accident involving her husband, responsible for the shooting with the scenographic gun that resulted in Hutchins’ death. She wrote that caring for the children “in the midst of it all” has been an “intense, to say the least” experience.

The actor’s wife stated in her text: “Taking care of the children through it all has been an intense experience, to say the least. Today we decided to give them a break. Last minute costumes… Some old clothes… But they were very happy and warmed my mother’s heart. Happy Halloween from the Baldwinitos. They give us love. We pass it on to you”.

Although the comment space on Hilaria’s account is full of affectionate messages, social networks did not receive the photos she shared as well even in the midst of investigations into Hutchins’ tragic death.

“Of course, they could have had fun with the kids in costume, but without sharing the photos online, it would have been more respectful,” wrote one person. “Insensitive, disrespectful and selfish,” said another. “Why is that now?” asked a third.

“Much affection for you, these six are very lucky for you two”, shared someone in the comment space of Hilaria’s post. “I can imagine the chaos, but you guys are doing a great job,” said another. “Best daddies, look at those smiles!” someone else exclaimed.

Halyna Hutchins’ death is being investigated by authorities in the city of Santa Fe, in the US state of New Mexico. Baldwin gave a brief interview about what happened last Saturday. He stated: “I am not authorized to comment because this is an ongoing investigation. I was instructed by the department sheriff not to answer any questions about the investigation in which a woman died. And she was my friend.” .

Alec Baldwin closed on the topic by saying, “We were a very, very well-trained crew shooting a movie together, and then this horrible event happened.”

Also recently commented on the incident was the gunsmith of the ‘Rust’ team, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. She is one of the central figures in the investigation of the tragedy. Her lawyers released a statement extolling her client’s commitment and responsibility and pointing out issues surrounding the film’s production.

The text released by gunsmith’s lawyers says: “Safety is Hannah’s number one priority on set. Ultimately, this set would never have been compromised if live ammunition hadn’t been introduced. Hannah has no idea where the actual shells came from. “.