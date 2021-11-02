Allianz Parque manager accepts Edu Dracena’s invitation to be Santos’ new football manager

Guilherme Lipi was called by the executive to join the board and accepted a vacant position after the departure of Jorge Andrade

Santos agreed with a new football manager. Guilherme Lipi, manager of Allianz Parque, accepted an invitation from the executive Edu Dracena to join the direction of the main department of Peixe. The position had been vacant since Jorge Andrade left. Besides him, André Mazzuco also left the Vila Belmiro club recently and was replaced by Edu Dracena.

Hired by President Andrés Rueda to head up the Santos football department, Edu Dracena chose Guilherme Lipi to be the new football manager. The former player worked with the professional at Palmeiras. Lipi is due to be introduced and start work in the next few days.

Guilherme Lipi has been working in football since 2007, in the areas of sports law and as general manager of Allianz Parque, home of Palmeiras reopened after extensive works in 2014.

Choice of editors

In Dracena’s presentation, Rueda spoke of giving the new executive carte blanche to reorganize the football department. After hiring Dracena, Santos beat Fluminense (2-0, at Vila Belmiro) and Athlético-PR (1-0, at Arena da Baixada).