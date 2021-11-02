Alone, Bolsonaro does not appear in a photo of G-20 leaders at the famous Fontana di Trevi

ROME — G-20 leaders took advantage of Sunday to visit Rome’s Fontana di Trevi, a popular tourist attraction in the Italian capital, and make the traditional gesture of tossing a coin with its back to the fountain. Among the absences was that of President Jair Bolsonaro. He preferred to visit the monument the day before, alone with members of his entourage, as one among many tourists.
The image includes important heads of state such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The absence of the Brazilian leader is in line with his participation in the event. In Rome, heads of state and government showed little interest in interacting with Bolsonaro.
The Brazilian president has aroused international outrage at the increase in deforestation in the Amazon and his views are not well regarded by those working towards ambitious climate goals ahead of the COP-26 negotiations, which begin today in Glasgow, Scotland.
Besides Bolsonaro, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández were not together with the other leaders at the source.
few encounters
Bolsonaro has had only two bilateral meetings so far at the G-20. On Friday, he met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, a formality as Italy hosts the meeting.
The second meeting was with Mathias Cormann, president of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD ), a group that brings together large economies and in which Brazil wants to join. Cormann said that Brazil is one of the six candidates, but showed caution about the nomination.
The president is yet to meet one of the leaders of the Italian ultra-right, former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.
The meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, when Bolsonaro should participate in a ceremony in memory of Brazilian fighters killed in World War II, in the city of Pistoia.