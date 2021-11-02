Alone, Bolsonaro does not appear in a photo of G-20 leaders at the famous Fontana di Trevi

ROME — G-20 leaders took advantage of Sunday to visit Rome’s Fontana di Trevi, a popular tourist attraction in the Italian capital, and make the traditional gesture of tossing a coin with its back to the fountain. Among the absences was that of President Jair Bolsonaro. He preferred to visit the monument the day before, alone with members of his entourage, as one among many tourists.

The image includes important heads of state such as German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The absence of the Brazilian leader is in line with his participation in the event. In Rome, heads of state and government showed little interest in interacting with Bolsonaro.





The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, arrives at the Conference Center in Rome (La Nuvola) to participate in the summit of G20 leaders Photo: Alan Santos / PR Bolsonaro is received by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi Photo: Alan Santos / PR Bolsonaro arrived at the event wearing a mask and took only a few moments this Saturday Photo: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / REUTERS President Bolsonaro during official photo of G-20 member leaders Photo: Alan Santos / PR Meeting brings together leaders of the world’s largest economies in Rome, Italy Photo: Alan Santos / PR Bolsonaro during the opening meeting of the G-20 this Saturday in Rome Photo: Alan Santos / PR Bolsonaro gives an interview on arrival at the Brazilian embassy in Rome Photo: Alan Santos / PR The Brazilian president took pictures with supporters. He had been criticized by the Italian press for causing crowds and not wearing a mask during his tour of Rome on Friday. Photo: Alan Santos / PR Bolsonaro during a bilateral meeting, at the Brazilian embassy in Rome, with the secretary general of the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development), Mathias Cormann Photo: Alan Santos / PR Bolsonaro and Mathias Cormann. Brazil tries to join the OECD, considered the club of rich countries Photo: Alan Santos / PR Bolsonaro and his entourage during a meeting with OECD representatives Photo: Alan Santos / PR On Sunday, Brazilians demonstrated in support of President Bolsonaro, in front of the Brazilian embassy, ​​in Piazza Navona, in Rome Photo: Lucas Ferraz/Special for O GLOBO

The Brazilian president has aroused international outrage at the increase in deforestation in the Amazon and his views are not well regarded by those working towards ambitious climate goals ahead of the COP-26 negotiations, which begin today in Glasgow, Scotland.

Besides Bolsonaro, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández were not together with the other leaders at the source.

few encounters

Bolsonaro has had only two bilateral meetings so far at the G-20. On Friday, he met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, a formality as Italy hosts the meeting.



President arrived in the Italian city this Friday and is walking in the Historic Center of Rome.

The second meeting was with Mathias Cormann, president of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD ), a group that brings together large economies and in which Brazil wants to join. Cormann said that Brazil is one of the six candidates, but showed caution about the nomination.

The president is yet to meet one of the leaders of the Italian ultra-right, former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, when Bolsonaro should participate in a ceremony in memory of Brazilian fighters killed in World War II, in the city of Pistoia.