Alpargatas (ALPA4) receives proposal by Osklen: owner of Fila wants 60% slice

(Play/Osklen Facebook)

SAO PAULO – The Dass group, owner of the Fila and Umbro brands, made a proposal to acquire 60% of Osklen, a footwear and clothing brand that belongs to Alpargatas (ALPA4).

The proposal was disclosed in a material fact from the publicly-held company. And, according to the document, it is composed of a fixed part of BRL 300 million, to be paid in three installments, in addition to a variable part in the amount of up to BRL 100 million, subject to the achievement of certain goals during the 2022 years and 2023.

Payment would be made within four years of receipt of the proposal, with due monetary correction, in proportion to the company’s share.

The deal has not yet been closed. But the total value of the proposal can reach R$ 400 million for 100% of the company’s value (enterprise value, “EV” in the acronym) of Osklen, representing an EV/Ebitda of 16.4 times (multiple that compares the firm’s value and cash generation).

“The sale of the stake held in Osklen is in line with Alpargatas’ strategic planning, which foresees its organic growth, through the expansion of Havaianas in beyond core categories, and also in the company’s inorganic growth, through new brands, new products or new digital solutions”, said the company in the relevant fact.

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related