Alpargatas will sell Osklen to Grupo Dass in a transaction that values ​​the brand at R$400 million

THE espadrilles (ALPA4) announced on Monday that it received a binding offer from Dass Group to sell its 60% stake in the Osklen brand, in a transaction that evaluates the company up to 400 million reais.

Grupo Dass has rights over the Fila and Umbro brands.

The offer, according to Alpargatas, involves a fixed portion of 300 million reais, to be paid in three installments, and a variable portion of up to 100 million, “conditioned to the achievement of certain goals during the years 2022 and 2023.

Payment will be made within four years of receipt of the proposal, with due monetary correction, in proportion to the participation of the company (Alpargatas)”.

In September, the CEO of Alpargatas, Beto Funari, told Reuters that it was a brand that was part of the company’s “power house strategy”.

On Monday, Alpargatas stated that the sale of its share in the brand “is in line with the strategic planning, which foresees organic growth, through the expansion of Havaianas… and also in the company’s inorganic growth, through new brands, new products or new digital solutions”.

See the document below: