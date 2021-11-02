Amazon promises to launch the first Project Kuiper satellites in 2022

In 2019, Amazon revealed its goal of creating a constellation of 3,236 internet satellites in low-Earth orbit, and now the company is closer to making its Project Kuiper come out of the paper. As announced on Monday (1) by Jeff Bezos’ company, the first two prototypes of the project are scheduled to be released in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The launch of Amazon’s first internet satellites put the company in contention with other similar projects, such as SpaceX’s Starlink, which has been launching batches of dozens of units since May 2019. Amazon’s prototypes are crucial to carry out the first tests in orbit before sending more satellites into space, which are intended to be operational.

Artistic conception of the ABL rocket taking off to take the Kuiper satellites to low Earth orbit (Image: Reproduction/Amazon Project Kuiper)

As Amazon prepares to ship its first satellites, SpaceX has already launched nearly 2,000 Starlink units into low Earth orbit aboard its Falcon 9 rocket. Currently, the Starlink constellation is operating in beta in some parts of the planet, where customers pay a fee of $99 per month and $499 to purchase the installation kit.

Last year, Amazon unveiled a bit of the Project Kuiper antenna concept and has been conducting tests with prototype satellites on the ground ever since. The company’s vice president, Rajeev Badyal, who is also ahead of the project, said that in the labs it is possible to test many concepts, “but the final test is in space,” he added.

Scheduled test sequence for the first prototypes of Project Kuiper (Image: Reproduction/Amazon Project Kuiper)

In 2020, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) allowed Amazon to launch half of its 3,236 satellites by 2026. So far, Bezos’ company has secured nine launches through the United Launch Alliance. But, according to Baydal, the company has also been in dialogue with competitors, such as SpaceX, whose reusable launching system stands out for its speed, economy and efficiency.

But before that, the first prototypes — called KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2 — will be launched one at a time on rockets from ABL Space Systems, a company that builds smaller rockets to meet the demands of satellite companies. As the market for dedicated small payload rockets grows, ABL’s contract with Amazon arrives to boost the project. The agreement guarantees up to five launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The two prototypes will test for the first time the internet connection coming from orbit with clients on the ground. Tests are planned for regions in South America, Asia and central Texas.

Example of light pollution caused by the reflection of the Starlink satellite constellation (Image: Reproduction/Victoria Girgis/Lowell Observatory)

As it begins launching Kuiper satellites, Amazon will need to address the problem of space junk, which becomes an increasing threat as the number of orbiting objects continues to grow. Furthermore, the increase in the number of satellites around the Earth hinders astronomical observations, as these objects end up reflecting sunlight and causing interference in the records — as in the image above. But, according to Badyal, the KuiperSat satellites will have a kind of umbrella to avoid this reflection problem. “It will be perfect? I don’t know, let’s find out,” he finished.

Source: NY Times, Amazon