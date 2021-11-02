Ambulances line up at a hospital in Curitiba, but city hall says movement is within normal range

Ambulances carrying injured people lined up on Monday (1) to enter the emergency room at the Evangelical Hospital in Curitiba. However, according to the City of Curitiba, the movement is normal for a Monday.

Ambulances line up at hospitals in Curitiba. Photo: Collaboration

The information about the lines at the Evangelical Hospital came through a rescuer from Siate, who did not want to be identified, but was waiting for a vacancy to open for a victim of a motorcycle accident at the hospital.

“No vacancy! All hospitals closed! Everything stopped to receive”, said the rescuer in audio sent to Band B

Ambulances were carrying people who had had an accident. In the queues, there were victims of accidents involving motorcycles, bicycles and even children who had fallen from considerable heights.

Queues drew attention at the Evangelical Hospital. Photo: Collaboration

In a note sent to Band B, the Municipal Health Department reported that the referral of patients by municipal regulation to emergency rooms in Curitiba is “within normality” for a Monday. Just as the flow is normal in the emergency care units (UPA).

So far, the regulation of the SAMU and the Sanitary Transport Center has referred seven patients to Cajuru, 13 to the Hospital do Trabalhador and 22 to Mackenzie, which, due to its multiple lines of care (care for children, adults, pregnant women, trauma, burns, patients clinical, surgical and covid), naturally receives more patients than others.

With the reduction in the number of covid cases, the City of Curitiba emphasizes that beds for exclusive use were deactivated, allowing the opening of non-covid beds in hospitals.

Finally, the Department of Health emphasizes that the number of emergency services is directly related to the balance between the number of patients who enter hospitals and those who are discharged. Thus, managing the flow of patients within the emergency room is the responsibility of each hospital.